India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Check out India's record at Sabina Park

1. The overall record

India first played a Test match at Sabina Park was in 1953 under Vijay Hazare. Three Indian batsmen -- Polly Umrigar, Vijay Manjrekar and Pankaj Roy -- scored hundred in that match. Since the India have played a total of 12 matches at the ground but won only twice while losing six and drawing four. During the 1971 Test matches, Dilip Sardesai made a 200 at this ground and it is only one of the 10 double hundreds scored by Indian batsmen away from home.

2. The first win in Sabina Park

India's first Test win at this iconic ground came in 2006 under Rahul Dravid, who was the then Indian skipper. Dravid top scored too in that Test scoring 81 and 68 on a tough pitch. India won that match by 49 runs. Harbhajan Singh picked five wickets in the first innings and Anil Kumble led the carnage in the second essay, picking up six wickets. India's second win in Jamaica came in 2011 when once again Dravid led the march with a brilliant 112.

3. India's individual records at Sabina Park

500/9 declared: Highest Team Score (2016)

97: Lowest Team Score (1976)

430: Highest Individual runs: Rahul Dravid

212: Highest individual score: Dilip Sardesai (1971)

237: Highest partnership: Pankaj Roy and Vijay Manjrekar ( 1953)

16: Most wickets: Harbhajan Singh

6-78: Best Bowling in an Innings - Anil Kumble (2006)

8-118: Best Bowling in a match - Kapil Dev (1983).

4. Pace dominates

Traditionally, the pitches in West Indies favoured pace bowling barring a period in the early and mid 2000s when they offered slowed down pitches. But since the beginning of 2018, the trend seemed to have changed with pace again coming to the fore. In the last 10 Tests at Sabina Park, pace has accounted for 63.48% of total wickets while spin accounted for 36.52% wickets. It will be a good news for pacemen from India and Windies ahead of the second Test.