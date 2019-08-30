Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Check out India's record at Sabina Park

By
Check out Indias record at Sabina Park
Check out India's record at Sabina Park

Kingston, August 30: India will face West Indies in the second Test at Sabina Park beginning on Friday (August 30) with their eyes firmly set on sweeping the series after winning the first Test at Antigua by 318 runs.

But the Sabina Park is not exactly a happy hunting ground for India having won only two Test matches there. Here's MyKhel takes a look at India's outings in Kingston and some other records.

1. The overall record

1. The overall record

India first played a Test match at Sabina Park was in 1953 under Vijay Hazare. Three Indian batsmen -- Polly Umrigar, Vijay Manjrekar and Pankaj Roy -- scored hundred in that match. Since the India have played a total of 12 matches at the ground but won only twice while losing six and drawing four. During the 1971 Test matches, Dilip Sardesai made a 200 at this ground and it is only one of the 10 double hundreds scored by Indian batsmen away from home.

2. The first win in Sabina Park

2. The first win in Sabina Park

India's first Test win at this iconic ground came in 2006 under Rahul Dravid, who was the then Indian skipper. Dravid top scored too in that Test scoring 81 and 68 on a tough pitch. India won that match by 49 runs. Harbhajan Singh picked five wickets in the first innings and Anil Kumble led the carnage in the second essay, picking up six wickets. India's second win in Jamaica came in 2011 when once again Dravid led the march with a brilliant 112.

3. India's individual records at Sabina Park

3. India's individual records at Sabina Park

500/9 declared: Highest Team Score (2016)

97: Lowest Team Score (1976)

430: Highest Individual runs: Rahul Dravid

212: Highest individual score: Dilip Sardesai (1971)

237: Highest partnership: Pankaj Roy and Vijay Manjrekar ( 1953)

16: Most wickets: Harbhajan Singh

6-78: Best Bowling in an Innings - Anil Kumble (2006)

8-118: Best Bowling in a match - Kapil Dev (1983).

4. Pace dominates

4. Pace dominates

Traditionally, the pitches in West Indies favoured pace bowling barring a period in the early and mid 2000s when they offered slowed down pitches. But since the beginning of 2018, the trend seemed to have changed with pace again coming to the fore. In the last 10 Tests at Sabina Park, pace has accounted for 63.48% of total wickets while spin accounted for 36.52% wickets. It will be a good news for pacemen from India and Windies ahead of the second Test.

More INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 12:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue