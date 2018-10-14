Hyderabad Test, Day 3, Live Updates: Windies keep in the hunt with three quick jolts to India

Hyderabad, Oct 14: West Indies bowlers would be looking to break the century-partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant as soon as possible on the third day of the second Test match against India here on Sunday (October 14).

India 308/4 are still 3 short of Windies first innings total of 311 with Rahane (75*) and Pant (85*) still into the middle. But the morning session of the third day will give the tourists an opportunity to get early wickets with the second new ball.

Day 2: As it happened

India, on the other hand, would be hoping the 146-run stand between Rahane and Pant continues and helps them take a massive lead. But the duo will have to start their innings afresh on the third day.

1

44265

Earlier on Saturday, young Prithvi Shaw scored another impressive 70 in his career's second innings and gave the hosts a solid start. Having made a 99-ball century on his Test debut last week, 18-year-opener Shaw dashed to 70 off 53 deliveries at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to give India a flying start after West Indies had added just 16 runs to their overnight total of 295-7.

The Windies, who were thrashed in Rajkot and must win this contest to level the two-match series, hit back after Shaw's onslaught, reducing their hosts to 102-3 and 162-4.

Now Virat Kohli's men will be confident of building a significant lead on day three.

Here are the live updates from the game:

Wicket! Umesh Yadav has been dismissed as he knicks Warrican for 2. India have lost their 9th wicket for 339 in 99.2 overs. They lead Windies by 28 runs only. The tourists are right on top in this session. Holder's Fifer! 24 years after 1994 when a Windies pacer has taken a five-wicket haul on Indian soil. Best figures for WI in maiden innings in India: 6/167 S Shillingford, Kolkata, 2013 5/24 P Patterson, Delhi, 1987 5/53 J HOLDER ** 4/39 R Gilchrist, Mumbai BS, 1958 4/48 J Trim, Chennai, 1949 Jason Holder is a genuine all-rounder now! Absolutely delighted to see the change and growth of Jason Holder the bowler. He is not your bits and pieces cricketer anymore.

Quality stuff from WI today. 👏👏👏🙏#INDvWI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 14, 2018 Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj have been released from India squad. Update: Mohammed Siraj & Hanuma Vihari have been released from the Test squad to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts. Manish Pandey and Shubman Gill have been drafted into the side as substitutes. — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2018 Some praise for Jason Holder! Holder’s been outstanding, as captain, batsman, and particularly as bowler this morning. India’s lead negligible so far considering they bat last on a pitch that is already showing cracks — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 14, 2018 Wicket! Fifer for West Indies captain Jason Holder as he clean bowls Kuldeep Yadav for 6 and India have lost their 8th wicket. India - 334/8 in 94.4 overs. After scoring a fifty with the bat, Holder is leading from the front in the bowling department as well. Drinks: First hour of the play has passed and the tourists have kept things tight for the hosts. 3 big wickets have been lost and 26 runs have been scored by the Indians. India - 334/7 after 92 overs. Pant's performance in last three Tests! Rishabh Pant's last 3 Test innings:



114

92

92



First 5 inns:

24

1

0

18

5#IndvWI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 14, 2018 After 89 overs India have reached 328/7. @windiescricket pacers are bowling with a lot of aggression on Day 3 and three quick wickets have boosted their morale as well. India are just trying to hang on but it's not going to be easy for the tail-enders. Windies are on fire on Day 3! 3 rapid setbacks for India. Tail exposed. Superb fightback from West Indies, redsicovering the mono of old. Should delight all cricket lovers! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 14, 2018 Wicket! Rishabh Pant has been dismissed for the second consecutive time for 92. He's already been dismissed twice in the nervous 90s. The left-handed batsman has been brilliantly set-up by Shannon Gabriel off a short-pitched delivery. Hetmyer takes a superb catch to get the well-set batsman out. RISHABH Pant is the second Indian player to get dismissed in the 90s in successive innings after Rahul Dravid (92 & 93 vs SL in 1997).#INDvWI — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 14, 2018 Match wide open! Double strike by Holder keeps West Indies alive. If India inning doesn’t last this session, match open — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 14, 2018 Close call! Holder almost had third wicket in that over as R @ashwinravi99 survived the LBW appeal as the umpire had ruled in his favour. Windies went upstairs to review their appeal decision and it turned out to be Umpire's Call. Superb display of pace bowling from the Windies captain. Wicket! Jason Holder is on fire this morning as he's trapped new-man-in Ravindra Jadeja in front for duck. India 314/6. Two wickets in three deliveries for Holder. Wicket! Jason Holder has got the wicket they were looking for. Ajinkya Rahane (80) edges Holder and Shai Hope takes a simple catch at slip. India have lost a wicket early on Day 3. Shannon Gabriel bowls the second over of the third day and conceded two runs off it. India would eye lead of 150+ 100-120 run lead by India would seal West Indies’s fate. Some heroucs needed by Holder and his team — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 14, 2018 Four! A boundary from Ajinkya Rahane and India have taken the lead against Windies. Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant are out into the middle to resume India's innings and Jason Holder starts with the second new ball for Windies.