India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Holder wins toss, invites Kohli to bat first in Jamaica; Cornwall debuts

As the pitch has substantial grass and moisture on it the West Indies captain looked inclined towards bowling first and test Indian top-order with the new ball.

After winning the toss, Holder said, "We are gonna field first. There is bit of grass on the wicket and a bit of moisture as well. Normally there has been moisture here. So we will try to get into India's middle order early. We have two changes - Rahkeem Cornwall makes his debut and replaces Miguel Cummins. We have one forced change at the last minute, Shai Hope is out and Jahmar Hamilton makes his debut as well.

"I have told the boys not to focus on the end result. We have to focus on our roles and process. If we can do that the end result will take care of itself. We have to be a lot more disciplined and a lot more patient. We need to spend some time and get through tough periods and hunt in partnerships. I am confident that guys will make things right. The last time we played here Roston Chase got a 5-fer in the second innings. It does offer a bit of spin as the game goes on and he's (Cornwall) someone who gets a lot of revs on the ball. We expect big things from him."

India captain Virat Kohli later announced that his team remains unchanged for the second Test match as they eye another 60 points in the ICC Test Championship. Kohli conceded that batting on this strip isn't going to be easy.

"It is going to be challenging. I think the first session is going to be tough like Antigua. But the advantage of batting first is you have runs on the board and then you can put pressure on the opposition from thereon. That is exactly what we did in the last game even though they had a couple of partnerships. We were able to strike at the right moment and then gain some momentum by picking 3-4 wickets in a spell. That is pretty much the template we have been playing with. We are pretty happy to bat first. In and out of the breaks we need to be more focused and couple of soft dismissals as well that we need to take care of. The 70-80 run partnerships need to be big ones for you to capitalize on the opposition. The bowling has been outstanding, not much to add there. From the batting point of view there is always something to learn. Same XI as the last game," said Kohli.

Playing XIs:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Jahmar Hamilton(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

India: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.