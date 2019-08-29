India vs West Indies: 2nd Test: Preview, probable XI, where to watch, live streaming & more

1. INDIA

Rishabh Pant will be desperate to pay back the faith reposed in him by the team management when India look to steamroll West Indies. It is unlikely that India will be tinkering with their playing XI after a big win even though Pant's form has been a bit of a concern of late. More than the runs scored, it is the manner of his dismissals that is causing frustration, considering that the Indian cricket establishment has invested heavily in the 21-year-old. His sequence of scores across formats during this current tour has been 0, 4, 65 not out, 20, 0, 24, 7.

But India bowling looked in prime touch. Jasprit Bumrah (match haul of 6 wickets) and Ishant Sharma (8 wickets) exposed the opposition's technical frailties and they will be gunning for more in the second game. The pace bowling was near flawless in the first game with Ishant and Bumrah looking menacing with five-wicket hauls each. Even Mohammed Shami was very effective in short bursts while Ravindra Jadeja proved his utility as an all-rounder.

2. WEST INDIES

For West Indies, there hasn't been much to write home about as none of their players even got a half-century in two innings. Talented players like Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope didn't measure up while the normally dependable Roston Chase also looked out of sorts in the second innings. The only saving grace for them was the new ball pair of Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach, who bowled their hearts out without much support from others.

3. SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

4. TELECAST DETAILS

The match will be telecasted live from 7 PM IST on SONY TEN Networks and will be streamed live on SONY LIV.