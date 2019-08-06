India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: As it happened: Kohli, Pant fifties guide India to 7-wicket win

Guyana, August 6: Skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant made fifties as India beat Wes Indies in the 3rd T20I by 7 wickets to sweep the series 3-0 on Tuesdy (August 6).
With the T20I the series already pocketed with wins in the first two T20Is in Florida, India are likely to experiment with their line-up in pursuit of a whitewash when they take on an embattled West Indies in the third and final T20I here on Tuesday (August 6).
Their performance wasn't the most fluent in the first match but Virat Kohli and his men were back to being a dominant force in the second match, though, the outcome was decided by the Duckworth-Lewis method after thunderstorm and consequent rain did not allow the game to continue. So, will India be able to perform a whitewash or can the Windies salvage some pride? Follow MyKhel Live Update.
Most consecutive wins against WI in T20Is 6 India (2018-19) 5 Pakistan (2016-17) 4 South Africa (2008-10) 4 Sri Lanka (2009-12) 4 Australia (2010-12) 4 Pakistan (2017-18)
3-0 series whitewashes in T20Is (India) vs Aus in Aus, 2016 vs SL in Ind, 2017 vs WI in Ind, 2018 vs WI in WI/USA, 2019 *
Most defeats in T20Is 58 West Indies 57 Sri Lanka/ Bangladesh 56 New Zealand 54 Australia 52 Pakistan 50 Zimbabwe/ England 44 South Africa 41 India
All over. A 7 wicket win for India that was sealed by Pant with a 6. India sweep the T20I series 3-0.
Most 50+ scores in T20Is 21 Rohit Sharma/ V KOHLI 16 M Guptill 15 B McCullum/ C Gayle 14 T Dilshan
Kohli brings up fifty.
100 up for India in the 15th over
India are literally on a smooth ride ere at the moment. 85 in 13 overs.
India go pas 60 at half way stage aka 10 overs
Rahul departs after shimmy down the track to Fabien Allen. Out for 20. Pant and Kohli in the middle.
Oshane Thomas gets rid of Dhawan.
KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are opening for India
A fighting total for sure
End of innings 146/6 are WI
Windies ae losing the wind here
Brathwaite gone to debutant Rahul Chahar.
Saini castles Pollard for 58, a big blow for WI
Pollard brings his 50 with 6 off Krunal Pandya.
Rovman Powell is the new man
Pant took a good low catch off Saini to dismiss Pooran. Big blow for WI
Pooran and Pollard get 50-run alliance for the 4th wicket. Important one for WI
58 for three after 10 overs. Some platform for WI to get a move on and thanks to Pollard
50 for WI in the 10h over. Kieron Pollard smashed three sixes in quick succession two off Rahul Chahar and one of Washington Sundar.
Debutant leggie Rahul Chahar into attack. He had a good season for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019
Saini comes in and Pollard welcomes the young pacer with a 6 down the ground
Chahar has this amazing spell - 2-1-3-3.
Now, Chahar has his third. What a game he is having. Hetmyer was trapped in front with that delivery came in. 14/3
Chahar has two wickets now. Both are openers. First Narine and now Evin Lewis. Remember his CSK days?
Narine wanted to clear D Chahar over long on but Saini took a good catch.
Bhuvi is opening the spell and Evin Lewis and Sunil Narine is doing the honours for Windies.
Youngest T20I debutanats (India) 18y 80d Washington Sundar 19y 120d Rishabh Pant 19y 152d Ishant Sharma 20y 2d RAHUL CHAHAR 20y 4d Suresh Raina
Can they top it with a win?
Carlos Brathwaite: Firstly, need to win first. We need to bat well, bowl well, field well. There was a lot progression from the first game, especially with the bat. We had a chat about it, keeping our positive intent with boundary hitters.
Virat Kohli: We are gonna bowl first. It's been under the covers for a bit. Rohit's resting today, someone had to lead. Couple of guys playing their first game too. KL's playing. Rahul Chahar and Deepak Chahar come in.
India win toss, elect to field
UPDATE - We will have a 11:40am local start - Toss at 11:15am local. Full 20 overs
Official inspection is on and players are warming up
The anxious wait on for everyone around
"The next inspection will take place at 11 AM local," is the latest tweet from BCCI.
The umpires had a chat with Carlos Brathwaite and Rohit Sharma. After some discussion, the cricketers headed towards their respective dressing room.
Players, as well as the fans, are eagerly waiting for the umpires to inspect the ground so that they can get an update.
Fabian Allen has replaced Khary Pierre for the 3rd T20I.
It was raining currently at Providence Stadium in Guyana but the rain has stopped and the sky looks clear. However, we might have a delated start.
Clouds are hovering over Guyana sky. Covers are on.
Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the third T20I between India and west indies. Match starts at 8 pm IST and it will live on SonyTEN networks.
