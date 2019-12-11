India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: As it happened: Rahul, Rohit, Kohli shine as India win series

Mumbai, December 11: India wrapped the T20I series against West Indies 2-1 after the home side notched up a facile 67-run win at here at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (December 11). Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul all smashed belligerent fifties as India piled up 240 for three and then bowled and fielded with purpose to wrap up a deserving victory.

India and West Indies will face each other at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday (December 11) with eyes firmly set on a series victory. India had won the first T20I at Hyderabad by six wickets but Windies responded with an even more facile eight-wicket victory in the second match at Thiruvananthapuram.

Both the teams have several questions to answer in their quest for a series win, and who will stand tall at the Wankhede? Follow MyKhel Live Updates to find out about the match.

Auto Refresh Feeds India beat WI by 67 runs to win the T20I series 2-1. Over to ODIs now Hayden Walsh Jr is clean bowled by Shami -- 152/7 Pollard out and that should be end of fight. Bhuvi is all smiles Pollard is on the move here, 15 runs off three balls off Bhuvi, including a wide. Pollard makes a fifty with a four off Kuldeep, who has bowled out his 4 overs. Rohit knows that role all too well Rohit Sharma is the stand-in captain for #TeamIndia as Virat is off the field.#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #INDvWI — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 11, 2019 Holder skied one off Kuldeep to sub Manish Pandey. Good catch as it was a steepler. 100 up for WI in the 11th over Hetmyer finally finds a fielder and Kuldeep has the last laugh after conceding two sixes This was totally unnecessary to give a bowl to Shivam Dube. He gave a 19 runs in the 7th over 50 up for WI in 6.2 overs. Hetmyer has played some audacious shots. Power Play segment over and WI are 40/3 WI are 20/3 with Pollard and Hetmyer at crease. Big task Meanwhile WI lost two wickets. Lendl Simmons and Nicholas Pooran to Deepak Chahar and Shami respectively. It is unlikely that Lewis will come out to bat as he has suffered a soft ligament tear on right leg Now Shami into attack Brandon King out as Bhuvi strikes. Now Lendl Simmons to open with Brandon King since Lewis is out injured India make 240/3 in 20 overs. 50 for Kohli in just 21 balls. He is pumped up 200 for India Just 3 runs from 16th over. Brilliant from Williams Now, Kohli joins fun with some of his trademark shots. Williams against Kohli, that should be fun Pant disappoints yet again. Out for a duck. Smashed Pollard straight into the hands of Jason Holder. Rohit skied Williams to Walsh in the deep and Pant is the No 3. Rohit out after a superb 71 Evin Lewis is out of play after slipping his steps near the boundary ropes. Keemo Paul is in as sub. India are 116/0 after 10 overs. Now 50 for KL Rahul off 29 balls. Woah! 50 for Rohit and 100 for India and call came through two sixes by the opener off Khary Pierre 72 for 0 after 6 overs. Some breathtaking shot-making by Rohit and Rahul Incredible shot by Rahul, a flick of the wrist and the ball went into the third man stand off Kesrick Williams Evin Lewis almost pulled off a sensational catch at deep off Rohit but could not complete as he threw the ball back into ground before tipping over the boundary line India go past 50 in 4.2 overs. Both Rohit and Rahul are firing here -- simple aim, take as much from Power Play Chris Gayle 536 and Shahid Afridi 474 are ahead of him Rohit hammers Holder for 6 and that was his 400th in international cricket, first Indian to do so. India make a quick start with three boundaries in 14 after 2 overs Rohit and Rahul opening for India West Indies (XI): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams India (XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami Two changes for India -- Kuldeep in for Chahal and Shami comes in for Ravindra Jadeja Windies win toss and they are bowling first. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the series-deciding third T20I between India and West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned as the toss is about 45 minutes away.