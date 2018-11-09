Cricket

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav rested; Kaul back

Jasprit Bumrah has been given a rest ahead of the tour of Australia
Bengaluru, November 9: India rested pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav for the third and final T20I against the West Indies to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (November 11).

Pacer Siddharth Kaul has been added to the squad and the selectors said the decision was taken to keep the trio in the best physical condition for the tour of Australia. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series against the Windies.

Earlier, Kohli had suggested that he wanted the senior Indian pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to skip the IPL 2019 to focus on the ICC World Cup 2019 to be held in England.

The IPL 2019 is scheduled to start in the first week of April and comes to an end in the third week of May - barely days ahead of the World Cup which has a May 30 beginning.

As per a report in the Indian Express, Kohli made the suggestion in a recent meeting with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) which was also attended by head coach Ravi Shastri, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad and senior player Ajinkya Rahane. The meeting was also attended by CoA chief Vinod Rai and member Diana Edulji.

India's squad for the 3rd T20I against Windies: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul

    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 11:17 [IST]
