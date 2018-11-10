India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Preview, timing, where to watch, possible team

1. Team talk: India

The selectors have rested pacemen Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for this game, allowing them to be in the best physical condition ahead of the tour to Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the young Khaleel Ahmed will be expected to form the pace attack and provide early wickets. The spin department may see the return of Yuzvendra Chahal in the absence of Kuldeep while Krunal Pandya can look to build on an impressive start to his international career.

2. Team talk: West Indies

Skipper Carlos Brathwaite admitted they had to make do with the resources available and the team will aim to end the series with a consolation win. Established names like Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin haven't fired yet. Among the bowlers, Oshane Thomas has impressed the most with his pace and ability to take wickets but has lacked support.

3. Changes in India line-up

Yuzvendra Chahal is almost certain to return but it remains to be seen from among pacer Siddharth Kaul and local offie Washington Sundar who gets the nod. It will be interesting to see whether India will go with two pacers and three spinners or three pacers and two spinners. Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer too will be hoping to get a hit in this tie, mostly in the space of Manish Pandey.

4. India’s worry

Skipper Rohit Sharma was at his best during the Lucknow T20I following up his exploits in the preceding ODI series but the other batsmen haven't made sizeable contributions. The captain's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant among others would like to have a few more runs under the belt.

5. Pitch and conditions

The pitch at Chepauk has been on the slower side in recent games but the square prepared for Sunday's game is expected to favour the batsmen. The weather in Chennai is measured to be at 31 degrees on Sunday with no real word on any rain interruption.

6. Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Capt), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obede McCoy, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.

7. Telecast

The match will be aired live on Star Sports Networks from 7.00 pm and will also be streamed live on HotStar. You can also follow the match via MyKhel Live Blog.