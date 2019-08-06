India Vs West Indies: 3rd T20I: Rahul Chahar makes his T20I debut; Carlos Brathwaite becomes his first victim

The 20-year-old cricketer from Rajasthan was handed his India cap by skipper Virat Kohli. Chahar has had an impressive run for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2019 and based on his performance in the domestic league, the leg-spinner was included in the T20I squad.

Rahul was introduced in the attack in the eighth over and conceded eight runs in his maiden over in international format. In his second over, the leggie was hammered for a couple of sixes by Kieron Pollard.

Later, captain Kohli brought him in the 18th over and got his maiden international wicket in West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite. After having hit for a maximum on the first ball of his second spell, Rahul came back strongly to get the opposition captain caught at long-on.

Rahul Chahar, who turned 20 just a couple of days back, had to wait for an opportunity in the first two matches that were played in Florida but was handed a debut cap in Guyana as captain Kohli opted to test the bench strength in an inconsequential tie. India have already won the three-match series with consecutive wins.

Rahul Chahar makes his T20I debut for #TeamIndia 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/U26ZIAZha0 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2019

Kohli, meanwhile, won the toss and elected to chase in the third T20I and made a few changes in the Playing XI. Rohit Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Ravindra Jadeja were rested for the third T20I. Rahul Chahar, his cousin brother Deepak Chahar - who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL - and KL Rahul were included in the Playing XI to get some match practice.

"We are gonna bowl first. It's been under the covers for a bit. looks like there's some dampness, so want to make use of the new ball. Rohit's resting today, someone had to step in and lead the team. Couple of guys playing their first game too, it's important to get together as a team and get them going in international cricket. KL's (Rahul) playing plays in place of Rohit. Rahul Chahar makes his debut instead of (Ravindra) Jadeja who has been rested. Khaleel is out for this game and Deepak Chahar replaces him," said Kohli after winning the toss.