India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Toss Info, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Captains' Comments

West Indies had beaten India by 5 wickets in the second T20I on Monday (August 1) to level the five-match series 1-1.

The match started at 9.30 PM IST after the start was pushed back by 90 minutes to compensate for the delayed start the second T20I had on Monday, courtesy a baggage arrival snag.

Here we are giving you the toss info, playing 11 update, pitch report and captains’ comments ahead of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I.

Toss: India win, elect to bowl first

Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Captains’ Comments

Rohit Sharma, India Captain: “Not looking at the conditions, just what the team prefers to do. There's always a talk about capitalising the power play. We also know what comes with it. It's a small ground, a six-hitting ground, but to be honest the average score here is not that big.

“When the guys have been given freedom to express themselves, we understand what comes with a high-risk shot. I don't know about that. We want to improve in all aspects of the game. But last two series, the left-arm seamers have really done well. But I don't see it as a concern.

“There will be bowlers bowling at you, and if you are looking to play shots, you can get out. One change: Jadeja gets some rest, Deepak Hooda is in.”

Nicholas Pooran, West Indies captain: “Wicket got slow in the second innings yesterday, so want to put up a respectable first innings score here. We utilised the conditions well with the ball.

“We continuously looked for wickets and certain things went our way yesterday. We saw how Obed and Akeal bowl well yesterday. Something we thought about as well. We have an extra left arm seamer today instead of Odean Smith. Dominic Drakes is in."