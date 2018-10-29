India vs West Indies: Brabourne Stadium: Quick look at history

1. Why 4th ODI was shifted to Brabourne from Wankhede

The 4th India vs West Indies ODI match was shifted from the Wankhede Stadium, host of this ODI as per initial schedule, to the Brabourne after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) cited financial constraints in hosting the match.

2. The Sachin Tendulkar connection

Tendulkar will be present at the ground on Monday (October 29) to ring the ceremonial bell signaling the start of the game. It was at this stadium a 14-year-old Tendulkar appeared for an international team - ironically for Pakistan. At the golden jubilee celebrations of the CCI, Tendulkar walked out to field as a substitute for a Pakistan team which included the likes of Wasim Akram, Imran Khan, Rameez Raja against a CCI XI which featured players like Roger Binny and Mohammed Azharuddin.

3. The Virender Sehwag blitz

It was at this ground, Sehwag bulldozed Sri Lankan attack that contained Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath for a 293 in 254 balls with 40 fours and 7 sixes. Sehwag was so close to becoming the first batsman in cricket history to score three triple tons.

4. Past record

A total of 18 Tests, 8 ODIs and one T20I have been played at this venue. West Indies have played more ODIs here than India. India have played only one while the Caribbeans have played four. India's last and the solitary ODI at this venue was in 1995 against New Zealand. In fact, West Indies beat Australia in a knockout match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2006 when they last played at the Brabourne. In fact, the last international match played here was the Test match between India and Sri Lanka in 2009. Test match returned to this venue after a gap of 36 years, 9 months, and 21 days - the longest gap between two successive Tests at any international ground.