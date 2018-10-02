India vs West Indies: CWI offers Central Contract to Holder, Hope, Joseph, Roach

Bengaluru, October 2: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has handed all-format contracts to four players: Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach.
A total of 18 men and 12 women have been confirmed for the annual central contracts, in a mix of all-format, red ball, white ball and development retainers, said the CWI in a release.
The contracts will run from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019, and be based on performances assessed from April 1 to March 31, the board said.
Sunil Ambris, the 25-year-old batsman; Keemo Paul, the 20-year-old bowler who made his debut across formats this year; and 27-year-old Raymon Reifer, who has played one Test for the Windies, have all got development retainers. Along with Kemar Roach, they are the new players included.
"Evin Lewis was offered a white-ball contract and declined," CWI added.
All-format retainers: Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope, Kemar Roach
Red-ball retainers: Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Powell
White-ball retainers: Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell
Development retainers: Sunil Ambris, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer
Windies Women retainers: Merissa Aguilleira, Raniece Boyce, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor.
