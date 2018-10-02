Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India vs West Indies: CWI offers Central Contract to Holder, Hope, Joseph, Roach

By
Jason Holder is one of the recipients of the Central Contract from West Indies board
Jason Holder is one of the recipients of the Central Contract from West Indies board

Bengaluru, October 2: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has handed all-format contracts to four players: Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach.

A total of 18 men and 12 women have been confirmed for the annual central contracts, in a mix of all-format, red ball, white ball and development retainers, said the CWI in a release.

The contracts will run from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019, and be based on performances assessed from April 1 to March 31, the board said.

Sunil Ambris, the 25-year-old batsman; Keemo Paul, the 20-year-old bowler who made his debut across formats this year; and 27-year-old Raymon Reifer, who has played one Test for the Windies, have all got development retainers. Along with Kemar Roach, they are the new players included.

"Evin Lewis was offered a white-ball contract and declined," CWI added.

All-format retainers: Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope, Kemar Roach

Red-ball retainers: Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Powell

White-ball retainers: Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell
Development retainers: Sunil Ambris, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer

Windies Women retainers: Merissa Aguilleira, Raniece Boyce, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BOU 2 - 1 CRY
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 13:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue