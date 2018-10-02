India vs West Indies: CWI offers Central Contract to Holder, Hope, Joseph, Roach

A total of 18 men and 12 women have been confirmed for the annual central contracts, in a mix of all-format, red ball, white ball and development retainers, said the CWI in a release.

The contracts will run from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019, and be based on performances assessed from April 1 to March 31, the board said.

Sunil Ambris, the 25-year-old batsman; Keemo Paul, the 20-year-old bowler who made his debut across formats this year; and 27-year-old Raymon Reifer, who has played one Test for the Windies, have all got development retainers. Along with Kemar Roach, they are the new players included.

"Evin Lewis was offered a white-ball contract and declined," CWI added.

All-format retainers: Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope, Kemar Roach

Red-ball retainers: Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Powell

White-ball retainers: Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell

Development retainers: Sunil Ambris, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer

Windies Women retainers: Merissa Aguilleira, Raniece Boyce, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor.