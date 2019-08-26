India vs West Indies: Feel sorry for Rohit but Rahane lived up to team's faith: Amre

India Test vice-captain Rahane scored 81 and 102 -- his first Test hundred in two years during India's 318-run victory, which also earned him the 'Man of the Match' award.

"I felt sorry for Rohit. I personally feel Rohit should have been given opportunity also after scoring those five hundreds. We know that he is a player capable of doing great things. But overall the team management backed Ajinkya and he returned that faith, which is important from Ajinkya's prospective," Amre told PTI here on Monday.

According to Amre, Rahane's personal coach, hard work and patience finally paid off for the right-hander. "God is kind. It was really his hard work because the past two years hasn't been easy for him (Rahane). I will give him the credit for the way he handled himself. He was never frustrated and worked hard," he said.

"Even if you see the last six months, how he handled himself. He went to England, played with the Duke ball (in county cricket). One week he was in Bengaluru (at the National Cricket Academy). So he has done what was in his hands. That was very important," added Amre, best remembered for his debut hundred at Durban against South Africa.

Amre felt the 81-run knock in the first innings gave Rahane the much needed confidence. "The 81 he hit in the first innings was so crucial from the team's perspective. That innings was motivating for him. Even though he did not get a hundred, still he played crucial innings in England and South Africa. Apart from Sri Lanka, he has done very well. I was sure the hundred was around the corner," he said.

"The Indian team is now No.1 in Tests and his contribution has always been there. He handled the situation in the first innings after India were reduced to 25 for 3 was commendable)," added Amre, a former Mumbai coach.

Skipper Virat Kohli before leaving for the Caribbean tour had backed Rahane to come good. Asked Amre whether Rahane reposed his captain's faith, he said, "The pressure is different when Virat (Kohli) and (Cheteshwar) Pujara get out (early). Ajinkya is the player who handles pressure well because he has the temperament, technique and tactics."

Amre gave all the credit to Rahane for his resurgence. "My contribution is not that much because ultimately a player's hard work is important. We are there to give them moral support and keep motivating. One innings can give you back that confidence and exactly that happened," Amre signed off.