India Vs West Indies: Probable India XI for Hyderabad Test

KL Rahul

The Karnataka batsman was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the last Test match off Shannon Gabriel. The team management has shown its faith in the right-handed batsman who must be cursing himself as the rest of the batsmen made merry on batsmen-friendly Rajkot Test. Lokesh Rahul must be eager to score big in Hyderabad.

Prithvi Shaw

The talented-young Mumbai batsman slammed a ton in his debut match and became 15th Indian to do so. Living up to the expectations, Prithvi Shaw scored 134 in his maiden Test innings to prove he's going to be the next big thing in Indian cricket.

Shaw would be looking to continue his impressive form against the Windies to ensure he secures his spot in the upcoming tour of Australia.

Cheteshwar Pujara

The Saurashtra batsman looked in sublime form in the previous Test match but fell 14 runs shy of what could have been another superb century. Pujara scored 86 and forged a 206-run stand with young Prithvi Shaw and laid the foundation of a big first innings total for his team.

Team management would hope for another big knock from the stylish right-handed batsman.

Virat Kohli

The captain charismatic, who has a habit of playing big knocks, notched up his career's 24th Test century in the previous game. The team, as well as fans, would hope their captain fantastic slams another century in the second Test and equals former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq's record of 25 Tests.

Ajinkya Rahane

Team's vice-captain hasn't been in the best of form for quite some time. In Rajkot, the right-handed batsman had an opportunity to convert the good start into a big knock but Rahane failed.

The 29-year-old was dismissed in the forties and left the ground disappointed. Kohli would be hoping his deputy retains his form with a big knock against Windies.

Rishabh Pant

The young cricketer from Delhi will be performing the duties behind the stumps as a wicketkeeper in Hyderabad. The southpaw followed his maiden Test century with a quickfire 92 in the previous game. Pant would be looking to continue his explosive batting in the second game as well.

However, he will have to show patience while batting and prevent himself from throwing his wicket away. As far as his wicketkeeping is concerned, the Delhi-lad has a long way to go and needs a lot of improvement.

R Ashwin

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner looked in good touch in the first game and rattled the Windies middle-order in the first innings at Rajkot. Ashwin would once again be crucial to India's success in Hyderabad where the pitch assists the spinners.

He has already scored four centuries and all of them have come against the Windies. The tall all-rounder would be thinking to make it five.

Ravindra Jadeja

The Saurashtra all-rounder is going to a purple patch ever since being picked up for the fifth and final Test match against England. After an all-around performance in the only game in England, Jadeja grabbed the opportunity in the limited-overs set-up during Asia Cup.

In the previous Test, Jadeja put up an all-round show by slamming a brilliant century, picking up wickets and impressing all with his athleticism in the field. Team management would hope another such show from Jadeja.

Kuldeep Yadav

The chinaman played as the third spinner in Rajkot Test and achieved his career's first five-wicket haul. Kuldeep was the pick of the bowlers for India in the second innings as India won the game by a massive margin of an innings and 272 runs. Kuldeep would once again be rewarded for his good show in the previous game.

Umesh Yadav

The Nagpur pacer came back strongly in Rajkot after a disappointing show on England tour. Umesh bowled effectively with the new ball in the first innings and troubled the Windies batsmen with his pace and length. Skipper Kohli would hope the right-arm quick once again unleashes himself in the second game as well.

Mohammed Shami

The Bengal pacer picked up two wickets in the first innings of the Rajkot Test to give the visitors early jolts in their innings. Shami played his part well in the first innings by getting his team those early breakthroughs. However, he didn't look pretty effective in the second innings and bowled just 3 overs before heading back to the pavilion. Fans would be hoping another improved show from the right-arm pacer.