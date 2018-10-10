India Vs West Indies: Virat Kohli can equal Inzamam-ul-Haq's record in Test cricket

Kohli needs to score another century and equal former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq's record of 25 Test tons. The former Pakistan cricketer played 120 Tests and scored 8830 runs at an average of 49.60. Kolhi, on the other hand, has aggregated 6286 runs in 72 Test at an average of 54.66.

India ODI squad selection on October 11

Inzamam is 20th batsmen in the list of most Test centuries which is topped by India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar (51 tons). Sunil Gavaskar (34), Rahul Dravid (36) and Tendulkar (51) are the only Indians who have slammed more tons than Kohli in Tests.

Kohli is the only batsman to have completed 1000 Test runs in 2018 and also slammed 4 centuries this year. If the 29-year-old continues his domination with the bat then the crowd at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium might witness another memorable knock.

Another outing, another century! A great habit to have. Keep it up... 👍 pic.twitter.com/ohQ50sZ3dU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 5, 2018

Apart from Tests, Kohli has also slammed 35 centuries in the ODIs and another triple-figure score in the next match would get the right-handed batsman to his 60th international ton.

India would be looking to continue their domination over the West Indies in the second game and complete the whitewash.

Meanwhile, selectors will pick up India's limited-overs squad against Windies on Thursday (October 11) however, its still not clear if the squad will be announced for the first three games or the entire series, which comprises five ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

Young Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant might get picked up in the ODI squad as well considering his superb form with the bat in Test cricket. Since his maiden Test hundred at the Oval followed by a stroke-filled 92 in Rajkot, calls for the 20-year-old Pant's inclusion have only grown louder.

It's still unclear whether skipper Kohli is picked up for the squad or Rohit Sharma - who led India to Asia Cup triumph in Dubai - will be asked to lead. But Kohli might not be inclined to take any further rest for the entire series.

However, the primary bone of contention will be whether the selectors and the team management will at least agree on having a cover batsman for MS Dhoni, whose wicketkeeping remains sharp but batting form has been on the slide.