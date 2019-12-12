Cricket
India vs West Indies: India, West Indies team reach Chennai for first ODI

By
Chennai, Dec. 12: The India and West Indies team players arrived in Chennai on Thursday (Dec. 12) for the first one-day international (ODI) to be played at the M A Chidambaram stadium on Sunday (Dec. 15).

India vs West Indies: Key takeaways from T20 series: KL Rahul grabs chance; Rishabh Pant disappoints again

Team India captain Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja on Twitter captioned: "Touchdown Chennai @imkuldeep18 @imjadeja".

The two teams will face off in the first match of the three-match ODI series after the Indian team won the T20 International series 2-1 on Wednesday (Dec. 11) in Mumbai. The other two ODIs will be played in Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).

Check Out: Year Ender 2019: Team India: A year dotted by pace bowlers, Rohit Sharma

After losing the second T20 to the visitors, the Virat Kohli-led team bounced back in the decider, the third T20 International to clinch a convincing 67-run victory in Mumbai on Wednesday. The skipper led from the front, as Kohli along with his deputy Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scored explosive half-centuries to hand the hosts a convincing series win over the visiting Windies side.

Source: With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 17:50 [IST]
