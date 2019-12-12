India vs West Indies: India, West Indies team reach Chennai for first ODI

India vs West Indies: Key takeaways from T20 series: KL Rahul grabs chance; Rishabh Pant disappoints again

Team India captain Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja on Twitter captioned: "Touchdown Chennai @imkuldeep18 @imjadeja".

The two teams will face off in the first match of the three-match ODI series after the Indian team won the T20 International series 2-1 on Wednesday (Dec. 11) in Mumbai. The other two ODIs will be played in Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).

After losing the second T20 to the visitors, the Virat Kohli-led team bounced back in the decider, the third T20 International to clinch a convincing 67-run victory in Mumbai on Wednesday. The skipper led from the front, as Kohli along with his deputy Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scored explosive half-centuries to hand the hosts a convincing series win over the visiting Windies side.

Source: With inputs from PTI