India vs West Indies: Ist T20I: Probable XI of India at Florida

1. Rohit Sharma

After cracking a record-breaking five hundreds in the World Cup, Rohit Sharma will be back in action on Saturday. A lot of water has flown under the bridge in the last 20 days with speculations rife on a rift between him and captain Virat Kohli. But Rohit will be focussed on stamping his class over Windies.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan missed out on a good part of India's World Cup campaign because of an injury that he suffered in their second match against Australia. Recovered fully, Dhawan will be eager to return to his run-making ways and continue his productive partnership with Rohit.

3, Virat Kohli

Kohli will be eager to get going as a batsman and as captain amidst reports of his rift with Rohit and the coach selection rumours. Kohli will be looking to start the new season with a win over the Windies, by no means a pushover in T20Is.

4. KL Rahul

Rahul had a decent run in the World Cup including a hundred at the opening position. However, Rahul will most probably be batting in the middle-order after the return of Dhawan after recuperating from the injury. Rahul will be looking to go one better than his WC performance.

5. Manish Pandey

Pandey has got a recall into the Indian side and he should get a place ahead Shreyas Iyer in the XI in the middle-order. He can accelerate at will having a range of shots at his disposal. Pandey will be eager to use the opportunity to the hilt and stay in the radar range.

6. Rishabh Pant

After Dhoni opted out of the Windies tour to serve Army, Pant will be India's No 1 choice wicketkeeper batsman during this tour. He will be keen to cement his status as Dhoni's primary successor with a few valuable innings.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja had a memorable outing in the WC semifinal against New Zealand and nearly took India to victory with a breezy fifty. That should make a first pick in the XI and this could be a good chance for Jadeja to cememt his place in India colours.

8. Krunal Pandya

Krunal is a useful spinner and a long-hitting batsman. Often stands in the shade of his brother Hardik, Krunal will be eager to use the chance of his sibling's absence and keep himself in the vicinity of selectors.

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In the absence of other frontline bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Bhuvi will be the leader of bowling pack that contains young names like Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini. He will play the guide role too.

10. Khaleel Ahmed

The left-arm seamer has returned to India colours after a short gap. He will be looking forward to keep himself in the selectors' radar with a few good outings and that's important for him as a new cricket season kicks in.

11. Navdeep Saini

The Delhi youngster can touch the speed up to 150 kmph and hustle the batsmen. Saini may get the nod ahead of Deepak Chahar at least initially because of the speed factor. Saini will be eager to use his chances to the hilt and stay ahead of the competition.