India vs West Indies, Ist Test Preview: Where to watch, team strategies

India have endured series losses in South Africa and England over the last nine months but have still managed to remain the number one side in the longest format.

A comprehensive beating of the West Indies at this stage can only serve as a morale-booster to the Virat Kohli-led side which faces another stern test with the Australia tour beginning late November.

There is not much to gain for India against the eighth-ranked West Indies who, on their part, will be trying their best to make an impression in one of the toughest places to tour and against a side which they have not beaten since 2002.

The Indian team was criticised for making too many changes in England and as it panned out, openers M Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan lost their place in the side. Even Karun Nair, who warmed the bench in England, was ignored for the West Indies, triggering an intense selection debate.

What is certain is that a brand new opening combination will be tried in the next couple of games with KL Rahul opening with exciting uncapped Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw in the first Test.

On the bowling front, India are expected to play three spinners - R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav - and Umesh Yadav will pair up with Mohammed Shami, who will be leading the pace attack in the absence of the rested duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and an injured Ishant Sharma.

Jadeja will be expected to perform with both bat and ball in the absence of an injured Hardik Pandya. After a successful ODI comeback with the Asia Cup, Jadeja will be raring to go on his home ground. Another man who would be itching to take the field will be Rishabh Pant, who expectedly retained his place after a memorable 114 at The Oval in his debut series.

It is not a full-strength Indian team but still capable of dominating an inexperienced West Indies. There is abundance of talent in the Caribbean outfit too but it lacks the experience required to be competitive in India.

Only five players in the 15-man squad have played a Test in India and to make matters worse, one among them - lead pacer Kemar Roach- will be missing the series-opener due to the death of his grandmother back in Barbados.

Under coach Stuart Law, the team has produced some stellar performances including the shock win over England at Leeds last year after Shai Hope smashed 147 and 118 not out to set up an improbable victory. The West Indies come to India after drawing with Sri Lanka 1-1 and beating Bangladesh 2-0 at home.

