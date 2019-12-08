India Vs West Indies: Kesrick Williams gives a 'keep shut' send off to Virat Kohli after getting his revenge

Williams, this time, resorted to a 'keep your mouth shut' celebration after getting the Indian batting mainstay dismissed. Kohli, who scored a match-winning 94* and entertained with his imperious knock, had a soft dismissal off Williams and scored meagre 19 runs before leaving the pitch.

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Sensational Simmons guides Windies to a series-levelling win - As it happened

Williams was the pick of the bowlers for the Windies as he picked up two wickets including the big wicket of the Indian skipper. The right-arm seamer leaked 60 runs in 3.4 overs in the Hyderabad T20I but came back strongly in the second T20I as he conceded just 30 runs in his four-over spell.

The Windies bowler, however, kept his celebration muted instead of going for his epic 'notebook' celebration.

India, meanwhile, lost the match by eight wickets as Lendl Simmons played an unbeaten knock of 67 off 45 deliveries. The right-handed batsman hit four sixes and as many boundaries in his innings as Windies chased down a total of 171 for the loss of two wickets.

Shivam Dube was the leading run-scorer for India after the hosts were invited to bat first by West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on a batting-friendly surface.