Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India Vs West Indies: Kohli downplays Shaw-Tendulkar comparisons, wants to ease his pressure

By
India Vs West Indies: Kohli downplays Shaw-Tendulkar comparisons, wants to ease his pressure

New Delhi, Oct 11: India captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli downplayed the comparison between Prithvi Shaw and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar after the teenage prodigy's record-breaking debut century against West Indies at Rajkot.

Shaw has been billed as the next big thing in the Indian cricket and the 18-year-old lived up to the hype with a magnificent 134 on his first Test innings as India thrashed the tourists by an innings and 272 runs in Rajkot.

Probable India XI | Preview

The Mumbaikar became the second-youngest Indian to slam a Test ton after the great Tendulkar, who was only 17 when he reached his career's three figures against England.

But the Indian captain does not want too much pressure to be put on the shoulders of young Shaw so early in his career.

"We are all very happy for him but I don't think we should compare him to anyone yet or we should put him in a space where he starts feeling pressure," said Kohli.

Kohli unhappy with SG ball | Chance for Kohli to equal Inzamam's record

"He should be left to enjoy his cricket and slowly grow into the cricketer that we all believe he can be.

"He has shown that in the first Test already and we believe he can keep repeating that because he is a very keen learner, he is a very sharp guy and he understands situations really well."

Meanwhile, Indian selectors announced the 14-member India squad for the first two one-day internationals against West Indies.

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been included in the ODI squad as a cover for veteran MS Dhoni while senior-pro Dinesh Karthik has been left out. Pant is tipped as another upcoming star for India as the Delhi-lad is already creating some reputation for himself.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Match Drawn
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 19:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue