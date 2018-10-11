India Vs West Indies: Kohli downplays Shaw-Tendulkar comparisons, wants to ease his pressure

Shaw has been billed as the next big thing in the Indian cricket and the 18-year-old lived up to the hype with a magnificent 134 on his first Test innings as India thrashed the tourists by an innings and 272 runs in Rajkot.

The Mumbaikar became the second-youngest Indian to slam a Test ton after the great Tendulkar, who was only 17 when he reached his career's three figures against England.

But the Indian captain does not want too much pressure to be put on the shoulders of young Shaw so early in his career.

"We are all very happy for him but I don't think we should compare him to anyone yet or we should put him in a space where he starts feeling pressure," said Kohli.

"He should be left to enjoy his cricket and slowly grow into the cricketer that we all believe he can be.

"He has shown that in the first Test already and we believe he can keep repeating that because he is a very keen learner, he is a very sharp guy and he understands situations really well."

Meanwhile, Indian selectors announced the 14-member India squad for the first two one-day internationals against West Indies.

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been included in the ODI squad as a cover for veteran MS Dhoni while senior-pro Dinesh Karthik has been left out. Pant is tipped as another upcoming star for India as the Delhi-lad is already creating some reputation for himself.