Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India Vs West Indies, Live Updates 2nd T20I: Carlos Brathwaite wins toss, invites Rohit to bat first

Live Blog
By

India Vs West Indies, Live Updates 2nd T20I: Carlos Brathwaite wins toss, invites Rohit to bat first

Lucknow, Nov 6: West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite won a crucial toss and invited India skipper Rohit Sharma to bat first in the second Twenty20 International game here on Tuesday (November 6).

Since no international game has been played on this venue, both the captains looked to bowl first and get acclimatised with the strip.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has replaced Umesh Yadav while the West Indies have included Nicolas Pooran in their Playing XI. Oshane Thomas - the pace spearhead - would be looking to rattle the Indian batsmen with his speed.

Both the teams would be looking for nothing less than a win. For India, a win would hand them another series while the visitors would keep themselves in the hunt with a win tonight.

India defeated Windies by 5 wickets in the first T20I in Kolkata after visitors had almost stunned the hosts in a low-scoring game. India would be hoping for an improved batting performance at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, which is going to host its first-ever international game. International cricket has returned in Lucknow after a gap of a 24-long year. This will be India's 52nd international venue.

1
44272

India's four-match T20 losing streak against the West Indies ended on Sunday (November 4) in Kolkata.

West Indies side must be hoping to make amends to the mistakes in the previous game and Carlos Brathwaite's boys should be rearing to go all guns blazing.

Team India might have won the opening match at Eden Gardens but the Windies bowlers exploited the conditions pretty well at Eden Gardens and rattled the Indian top-order in the absence of their seasoned campaigners Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Kohli being rested while Dhoni dropped from the T20I squad for now.

The Windies must be looking to exploit the absence of Kohli as the Indian middle order looks vulnerable.

Here are the live updates from the match:

07:02 pm

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are opening the innings for India and in-form Oshane Thomas is going to start with the new ball for the Windies. He was in imperious form the other night and team must be hoping for a repeat of the previous night when he rattled the Indian top-order with his pace.

06:59 pm

As both the teams are unaware of the pitch it is going to be an evenly poised match from ball one as they will be assessing the surface initially.

06:48 pm

Presenting the new cricket venue in India.

06:35 pm

Windies (Playing XI): Shai Hope, Denesh Ramdin(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas.

06:35 pm

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed.

06:35 pm

Both the teams have made one change each. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has replaced Umesh Yadav in the Indian side. Nicolas Pooran has been included in the Windies Playing XI and Rovman Powell has been benched.

06:32 pm

Toss: West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite has won the toss and elected to chase as it is the first international game at this venue.

06:25 pm

Some stats about this venue.

06:24 pm

Hello and welcome to the live updates from the second T20I from Lucknow. International cricket has returned to the City of Nawabs after an exile of 24 years.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 18:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue