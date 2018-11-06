India Vs West Indies, Live Updates 2nd T20I: Carlos Brathwaite wins toss, invites Rohit to bat first

Lucknow, Nov 6: West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite won a crucial toss and invited India skipper Rohit Sharma to bat first in the second Twenty20 International game here on Tuesday (November 6).

Since no international game has been played on this venue, both the captains looked to bowl first and get acclimatised with the strip.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has replaced Umesh Yadav while the West Indies have included Nicolas Pooran in their Playing XI. Oshane Thomas - the pace spearhead - would be looking to rattle the Indian batsmen with his speed.

Both the teams would be looking for nothing less than a win. For India, a win would hand them another series while the visitors would keep themselves in the hunt with a win tonight.

India defeated Windies by 5 wickets in the first T20I in Kolkata after visitors had almost stunned the hosts in a low-scoring game. India would be hoping for an improved batting performance at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, which is going to host its first-ever international game. International cricket has returned in Lucknow after a gap of a 24-long year. This will be India's 52nd international venue.

India's four-match T20 losing streak against the West Indies ended on Sunday (November 4) in Kolkata.

West Indies side must be hoping to make amends to the mistakes in the previous game and Carlos Brathwaite's boys should be rearing to go all guns blazing.

Team India might have won the opening match at Eden Gardens but the Windies bowlers exploited the conditions pretty well at Eden Gardens and rattled the Indian top-order in the absence of their seasoned campaigners Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Kohli being rested while Dhoni dropped from the T20I squad for now.

The Windies must be looking to exploit the absence of Kohli as the Indian middle order looks vulnerable.

Here are the live updates from the match:

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are opening the innings for India and in-form Oshane Thomas is going to start with the new ball for the Windies. He was in imperious form the other night and team must be hoping for a repeat of the previous night when he rattled the Indian top-order with his pace. As both the teams are unaware of the pitch it is going to be an evenly poised match from ball one as they will be assessing the surface initially. Presenting the new cricket venue in India. The last international cricket match Lucknow hosted was 24 years ago.



Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium becomes India's 52nd International Cricket Venue



Wishing both teams @BCCI & @windiescricket best of luck for the 2nd T20I #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/LjIpA7A5fI — UPCA (@UPCACricket) November 6, 2018 Windies (Playing XI): Shai Hope, Denesh Ramdin(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed. Both the teams have made one change each. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has replaced Umesh Yadav in the Indian side. Nicolas Pooran has been included in the Windies Playing XI and Rovman Powell has been benched. Toss: West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite has won the toss and elected to chase as it is the first international game at this venue. Some stats about this venue. A total of 19 wickets fell via LBW during last year's Ranji game between Uttar Pradesh & Railways at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow (Only 3rd instance in FC history).



UP were bowled out for 72 chasing 94 in the same game (The 2nd lowest defended total in India FC cricket). #INDvWI — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) November 6, 2018 Hello and welcome to the live updates from the second T20I from Lucknow. International cricket has returned to the City of Nawabs after an exile of 24 years.