India Vs West Indies: Probable India XI for 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam

1. Rohit Sharma

The vice-captain will be opening India's innings in the second ODI and fans would be hoping that the right-handed batsman, who slammed an unbeaten 152 in the first game, continues his good form on Wednesday.

Rohit, along with skipper Virat Kohli, forged a partnership of 246 runs for the second wicket and dashed the hopes of the Windies of testing the Indian batting line-up after posting a respectable 322 on the board. Rohit smashed 8 sixes in his sixth innings of 150+ in the ODIs.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

The left-handed batsman from Delhi was dismissed for 4 in the first ODI and must be eager to forget his performance in a game that was dominated by batsmen.

Dhawan was awarded the Man of the tournament in Asia Cup and was the leading run-getter. Dhawan recovered well from the disappointments of England tour to prove his batting credentials.

The southpaw would once again look to dominate with the bat against Windies as his spot in Tests seems bleak.

3. Virat Kohli

The captain charismatic played an ODI game at home after a gap of almost a year and didn't disappoint his fans on his return. Kohli slammed his career's 36th ODI ton in Guwahati and scored 140 before getting dismissed.

King Kohli needs 81 more runs to complete his career's 10000 ODI runs and become fastest to the milestone. Looking at the kind of form he is in, it seems Kohli would achieve it in Vizag.

4. Ambati Rayudu

The Andhra batsman performed well at No.3 in the Asia Cup. Rayudu justified his selection in the six-nation tournament and played some good knocks in the tournament in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli - who is a regular No. 3 batsman.

In this series, however, Rayudu will be batting at No. 4 and it would be interesting to see how well the right-handed batsman grabs the opportunity.

5. Rishabh Pant

The Delhi batsman was in sublime form in the Test series with two consecutive knocks of 92 runs against the Windies.

Pant was rewarded for the good show in the Test series and was handed his ODI debut cap in Guwahati.

However, his services from the bat weren't required there as Rohit and Kohli single-handedly took the team home but he looked sloppy in the field.

Given Dhoni's waning batting exploits, the team management would develop the Delhi cricketer as an explosive lower middle-order batsman.

6. MS Dhoni

The veteran cricketer will be under a lot of scrutinies after a not so good show in England as well as in the Asia Cup.

The Ranchi cricketer's credentials as a wicketkeeper have never been questioned but his batting has certainly been a matter of concern for his team.

In the Asia Cup, Dhoni batted four times, scoring 77 runs with an average of 19.25 and a strike rate of 62.09. Overall in 2018, he has batted 10 times in 15 matches, for an average of 28.12 and a strike rate of 67.36. Team management must be hoping Dhoni improves these numbers.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

The Saurashtra all-rounder is looking in the form of his life across all formats and deserves to be in India squad. Jadeja will also be leading India's spin attack in the home series against WI.

8. Yuzvendra Chahal

The wrist spinner was the pick of the bowlers for India in the previous game. Chahal would be given a lot of matches by the team management to get as much match practice as possible ahead of the ICC World Cup.

Chahal looked in good touch in the Asia Cup as well and would be eager to put up an even better show in the home series against Windies.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

The chinaman looked in good touch in the Asia Cup and even during the Test series against the Windies but was benched in the first ODI.

Team India immediately missed his services in Guwahati as Shimron Hetmyer - whom the UP spinner dismissed in the Test series three times - slammed a ton.

Team management would, therefore, bring the wrist-spinner back in the squad and go with two pacers instead of three, unlike previous The Kanpur spinner has been the leading wicket-taker for India in 2018 and deserves to be in the playing XI.

10. Umesh Yadav

The Nagpur pacer has been rewarded for his match-winning effort in the last Test match against Windies after he bagged his maiden 10-wicket-haul.

Umesh made his return to the ODI squad after quite some time and bowled well but he failed to pick up any wickets in the first ODI. The team would expect an improved show from the speedster in Vizag.

11. Khaleel Ahmed/Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami was included in the Playing XI in the first ODI and the Bengal pacer picked up 2 wickets but he was very expensive too. Many felt the senior pacer should be restricted to the red-ball cricket.

Khaleel Ahmed did well in the previous game hence the left-arm pacer must be given a longer run to get into the grooves.