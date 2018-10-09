India vs West Indies: Read Tino Best's terse reply to Harbhajan Singh

In one of the tweets, Harbhajan Singh had said on his Twitter handle: "With all due respect to West Indies Cricket but I have a question for u all...will this west Indies team qualify for Ranji quarters from the plate group? Elite se to nahin hoga."

Sad to see this situation of West Indies cricket.. there was a time when people fear playing against them.. hope they do get some good players and compete at international level.. https://t.co/9UK1F2FUMU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 6, 2018

Now, former West Indian fast bowler Tino Best gave a rather terse reply to Harbhajan through his Twitter account. "Hey bro, didn't see these cocky tweets vs England...but anyhow the young men will learn," wrote Best.

Harbhjan later underlined his stand on West Indies cricket while tagging a tweet from Harsha Bhogle.

West Indies suffered a massive innings-defeat at the hands of India in the first Test at Rajkot and the visitors failed to cross the 200-run mark in both the innings. The second Test between the two nations will be held at Hyderabad from October 12 (Friday).