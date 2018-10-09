Cricket

India vs West Indies: Read Tino Best's terse reply to Harbhajan Singh


The tweet of Harbhajan Singh about West Indian cricket has sparked some angry reactions


Bengaluru, October 9: The comments of India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh about the West Indies team currently touring India have not gone down well with ex-cricketers and fans alike.

In one of the tweets, Harbhajan Singh had said on his Twitter handle: "With all due respect to West Indies Cricket but I have a question for u all...will this west Indies team qualify for Ranji quarters from the plate group? Elite se to nahin hoga."

Now, former West Indian fast bowler Tino Best gave a rather terse reply to Harbhajan through his Twitter account. "Hey bro, didn't see these cocky tweets vs England...but anyhow the young men will learn," wrote Best.

Harbhjan later underlined his stand on West Indies cricket while tagging a tweet from Harsha Bhogle. "Sad to see this situation of West Indies cricket.. there was a time when people fear playing against them.. hope they do get some good players and compete at international level," wrote Harbhajan.

West Indies suffered a massive innings-defeat at the hands of India in the first Test at Rajkot and the visitors failed to cross the 200-run mark in both the innings. The second Test between the two nations will be held at Hyderabad from October 12 (Friday).

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 13:06 [IST]
