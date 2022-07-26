India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik arrive for T20Is; Kuldeep gets emotional

Rohit - who led Team India to the limited-overs series win in England was given rest for the ODI series in the Caribbean - along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin arrived at the team hotel for the highly-anticipated series.

Kuldeep Yadav, apparently, became a little emotional after meeting assistant India coach Vikram Rathour. The official Twitter handle of the senior men's national side shared the video of the arrival of the squad for the T20I series.

Along with Rohit, Bhuvneshwar, Pant, and Karthik participated in the white-ball series in England which the Men In Blue won 2-1. Ashwin and Kuldeep are meanwhile making their comeback in the T20I side and would be looking to impress with their performance to book a berth in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Kuldeep's spin-twin Yuzvendra Chahal was given a rest for the T20I series against West Indies. The leg-spinner has been playing constantly since the Ireland tour and the team management has decided to give him some rest as part of their workload management programme.

India's T20I against the West Indies:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

India vs West Indies T20I schedule

1st T20I: July 29, Trinidad

2nd T20I: August 1, St Kitts

3rd T20I: August 2, St Kitts

4th T20I: August 6, Lauderhill, USA

5th T20I: August 7, Lauderhill, USA