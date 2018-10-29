India Vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma slams 21st ODI Century: Twitterati in awe of 'HitMan'

Mumbai, Oct 29: After getting dismissed in single digits in the previous two matches, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma returned to form as he slammed his 21st ODI century in the fourth one-day international against West Indies here on Monday (October 29).
The right-handed batsman, who started this innings on a cautious note, notched up the fifth century in the year 2018 and second of the series. It was the 11th ton from the Mumbaikar in nine successive ODI series and proved why he's considered such a dangerous player of the white-ball cricket.
It was a conventional Rohit Sharma innings from the HitMan as he scored his first 20 runs off 27 deliveries and reached his fifty off 60 deliveries. But by the time the local lad reached the triple figures he had faced on 98 deliveries, including 13 boundaries and one six.
With that six he also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 195 sixes for India. Only MS Dhoni (217 sixes) has hit more maximums than 'HitMan' Sharma.
The Brabourne Stadium suits Rohit for he is the first Indian batsman to score a T20 century (2007), scored his maiden First Class triple century (2009) and first to score an ODI century here.
India opted to bat first against WIndies in the 4th ODI after captain Virat Kohli won the toss. Along with Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit gave the hosts a cautious start. The openers together added 72 runs for the first wicket before Dhawan threw his wicket away and captain Kohli too was dismissed for 17. But Rohit played his natural game and constructed his innings well.
Finally, the Hitman was dismissed for 162 (137balls) and fell 38 short of his fourth double ton in ODIs, which many felt was under his radar. Overall, he slammed 20 fours and 4 sixes.
Here's how experts reacted on Twitter over Rohit's sublime ton:
Sachin Tendulkar
This is what God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar had to say about Rohit Sharma's century.
Harsha Bhogle
Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle praised the effortless batting of Rohit Sharma.
Rohit's love affair with the venue continues
Brabourne Stadium must be one of the favourite stadiums for Rohit Sharma.
HitMan surpasses Master Blaster
Rohit Sharma smashed his second maximum of the innings after getting off to his century and surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record.
Hit as an opener
Fewest Innings To 19 ODI 100s as an Opener!
Star Sports
This is what broadcasters StarSports had to say about Rohit's century!
