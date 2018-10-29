India Vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma slams 21st ODI Century: Twitterati in awe of 'HitMan'

Mumbai, Oct 29: After getting dismissed in single digits in the previous two matches, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma returned to form as he slammed his 21st ODI century in the fourth one-day international against West Indies here on Monday (October 29).

The right-handed batsman, who started this innings on a cautious note, notched up the fifth century in the year 2018 and second of the series. It was the 11th ton from the Mumbaikar in nine successive ODI series and proved why he's considered such a dangerous player of the white-ball cricket.

It was a conventional Rohit Sharma innings from the HitMan as he scored his first 20 runs off 27 deliveries and reached his fifty off 60 deliveries. But by the time the local lad reached the triple figures he had faced on 98 deliveries, including 13 boundaries and one six.

With that six he also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 195 sixes for India. Only MS Dhoni (217 sixes) has hit more maximums than 'HitMan' Sharma.

The Brabourne Stadium suits Rohit for he is the first Indian batsman to score a T20 century (2007), scored his maiden First Class triple century (2009) and first to score an ODI century here.

India opted to bat first against WIndies in the 4th ODI after captain Virat Kohli won the toss. Along with Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit gave the hosts a cautious start. The openers together added 72 runs for the first wicket before Dhawan threw his wicket away and captain Kohli too was dismissed for 17. But Rohit played his natural game and constructed his innings well.

Finally, the Hitman was dismissed for 162 (137balls) and fell 38 short of his fourth double ton in ODIs, which many felt was under his radar. Overall, he slammed 20 fours and 4 sixes.

Here's how experts reacted on Twitter over Rohit's sublime ton:

The ease with which you score your hundreds is a delight to watch, @imro45. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/H9KwuOnkzS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 29, 2018 Sachin Tendulkar This is what God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar had to say about Rohit Sharma's century. Such a treat to the eye, this innings from Rohit Sharma. Loved his back foot play against spin — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 29, 2018 Harsha Bhogle Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle praised the effortless batting of Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai:



- First Indian to score a T20 century (2007)

- Scored his maiden FC triple century (2009)

- First to score an ODI century at Brabourne (Today)#INDvWI — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 29, 2018 Rohit's love affair with the venue continues Brabourne Stadium must be one of the favourite stadiums for Rohit Sharma. Most ODI sixes (Indians)

218 - MS Dhoni in 280 inns

196 - Rohit Sharma in 186 inns

195 - Sachin Tendulkar in 452 inns

190 - Sourav Ganguly in 300 inns#IndvWI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 29, 2018 HitMan surpasses Master Blaster Rohit Sharma smashed his second maximum of the innings after getting off to his century and surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record. Fewest Innings To 19 ODI 100s As Opener



Hashim Amla - 102

Rohit Sharma - 107

Sachin Tendulkar 115

T Dilshan - 152

Chris Gayle - 172

#INDvsWI — Akhil Gupta 🏏 (@Guptastats92) October 29, 2018 Hit as an opener Fewest Innings To 19 ODI 100s as an Opener! The RoHIT show is 🔛 in Mumbai! 😎



