India vs West Indies: Schedule, Venues, Timings

India will play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is during this series against the West Indies to be played across India. This marks a busy schedule for the Caribbean nation as they are to tour India and Bangladesh in the coming months before they take on England and India at home in 2019 and then head to England for the ICC 50-over World Cup.

For India, they will take on the West Indies after the Asia Cup 2018 to be held in UAE from September 15. After the series against the West Indies, India will head to Australia for a full tour of four Tests and other limited over matches in the run up to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Prior to the series and a gruelling season, India skipper Virat Kohli will get sufficient break as he has given rest from the Asia Cup to manage his workload. Kohli had suffered back spasms during the second Test against England at Lord's and was in visible discomfort. There were doubts over his availability for the third Test at Nottingham but Kohli regained fitness in time to play the Test and dished out two match-turning knocks.

It may be recalled that Kohli had also skipped the historic one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru in June and the county stint with Surrey with back spasms.

Full schedule

Tests

October 4-8 - First Test - Rajkot

October 12-16 - Second Test - Hyderabad

ODIs

October 21 - First ODI - Guwahati

October 24 - Second ODI - Indore

October 27 - Third ODI - Pune

October 29 - Fourth ODI - Mumbai

November 1 - Fifth ODI - Thiruvananthapuram

T20Is

November 4 - Ist T20I - Kolkata

November 6 - 2nd T20I - Lucknow

November 11 - 3rd T20I - Chennai