India vs West Indies: Shivam Dube slams maiden T20I fifty, Virat Kohli gets lauded for his masterstroke

Playing just his fourth T20I, the 26-year-old all-rounder showed why he's held in such high regards in the domestic circuit for his big-hitting prowess. The youngster notched up his fifty off just 27 deliveries and entertained the audience at the Greenfield stadium.

Walking into the middle in the fourth over, Dube hit his first maximum in the seventh over. But the youngster announced his arrival at the big stage in the ninth over when the southpaw hammered West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard for three huge maximums and milked 26 runs from that over.

He brought up his fifty in the next over with a single and got a huge cheer from the crowd. Such was the ferocity of his innings that captain Virat Kohli was playing just the second-fiddle to the left-handed batsman.

However, Dube couldn't stretch his innings for long as he was dismissed for 54 by Hayden Walsh Junior. Having been put down in the deep on the previous delivery he looked to clear the bowler for another biggie but failed to get the elevation and was caught by Shimron Hetmyer.

By the time he was dismissed he had hit three boundaries and four maximums in his 30-ball stay at the crease.

The youngster was lauded for his fine innings and here's how the experts and fans appreciated his knock. The experts also hailed the Indian skipper for his masterstroke.

