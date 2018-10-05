Cricket

India vs West Indies: The top 5 Test hundreds of Virat Kohli

By
Bengaluru, October 5: India skipper Virat Kohli made his 24th Test hundred on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies at Rajkot on Friday (October 5). In terms of an opposition, the West Indies could not have challenged Kohli much but it's a good time for us to revisit some of the more demanding hundreds Kohli made.

Here's MyKhel offers top five Kohli hundreds in Test cricket.

1. 103, Trent Bridge, 2018

It wasn't the most challenging of conditions and England were already on the floor after Hardik Pandya shattered them with five-wicket haul. What India needed to develop the 150+ lead into a match winning one and they needed a batsman to lead the way. Kohli did that emphatically with a hundred and a 97 in the innings too underlined his hunger for runs and occasion. Of course, there were fitness worries too as Kohli had complained of back spasms during the Lord's Test a few days back.

2. 153, Centurion, 2018

This was an innings for a cricket tragic. The captain fighting for the team all alone. In an innings where no other Indian batsmen touched 50, Kohli stood like a lighthouse resisting the waves of pace attack by Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. But a feeble chase in the fourth innings ensured that Kohli's masterclass will just remain one of his personal best.

3. 115 & 141, Adelaide, 2014

The first innings 115 ensured that India made 444 against Australia's 517. David Warner too made twin hundreds in that match - 145 and 102 - as Australia set India an imposing 364 to win. Kohli made 141 off 175 balls and in the company of M Vijay (99) pounded Australia as they raised visions of a remarkable victory. But the dismissal of Vijay and a while later of Kohli triggered a collapse as offie Nathan Lyon picked up seven wickets. Australia won by 48 runs. But those knocks were indications of how Kohli is going to lead the side.

4. 204, Hyderabad (2017)

It was the first time India hosted Bangladesh in a Test match. It was a historic occasion and Kohli ensured that his name will be etched in bold letters. He made a 204 off 246 balls. It was not a blistering innings as he ground the opposition down with cuts and drives of elan.

5. 169, Melbourne (2014)

It showed Kohli at his best against searing pace. Mitchell Johnson peppered him with short-pitched balls but Kohli kept pulling and hooking the Aussie left-arm fast man. Kohli and Rahane, who made 147, added 262 runs for the fourth wicket. The Test ended in a draw with skipper MS Dhoni and R Ashwin surviving some tense final overs. It was also Dhoni's last Test for India.

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 12:11 [IST]
