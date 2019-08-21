Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India Vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant flash their new Test jerseys with numbers and names

By
India Vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant flash their new Test jersey with numbers and names
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Antigua, Aug 21: With Team India are set to lock horns with West Indies in the first Test in Antigua, starting Thursday (August 21), Virat Kohli and his band have unveiled their Test jerseys with numbers printed on them. Carrying players names and jersey number is the new trend that has been introduced by the ICC.

Pictures of India captain Virat Kohli, his deputy in the longer format Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant posing in Test whites were shared by the official Instagram handle of Indian Cricket Team. The tradition of printing names and numbers of the players on Test whites started with the World Test Championship.

Kohli enjoys beach party with teammates

England were the first team to wear the Test jerseys with names and numbers against Ireland in their first-ever Test match with their neighbours. However, that game wasn't a part of the ICC World Test Championship, which started with the Ashes 2019 between England and Australia.

The first Test match between India and West Indies will begin at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Thursday. This will be the first match for both the teams in the ICC World Test Championship.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli could be seen sporting his iconic number 18 on his back along with his name 'Virat' printed on it. Kohli will be leading Team India in the first Test.

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane

India's vice-captain in Tests, Ajinkya Rahane could be seen in the picture with number '3' and his name printed on it.

Rahane would be looking for an impressive show in the Test series for he's now considered only a Test regular as the right-handed batsman seems to have lost his spot in India's limited-overs formats.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara

The 'new wall' of Team India in Test Cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara, could be seen posing with number '25' and name 'C Pujara' printed on it.

Pujara last played an international Test match in January 2019. The right-handed batsman, who also happens to play only in Test format for India, would be aiming to start from where he left.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is posing in his Test whites with number '17' and his name printed on it.

After T20I and ODI series, Pant will be performing the wicketkeeper's duties for India in the Test matches as well.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav

Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav could be seen posing in Test whites with number '23' printed on his jersey.

Kuldeep would be hoping that he gets a spot in the Playing XI when Team India step in the middle to face West Indies.

More INDIA VS WEST INDIES News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 14:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue