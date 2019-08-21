India Vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant flash their new Test jerseys with numbers and names

Antigua, Aug 21: With Team India are set to lock horns with West Indies in the first Test in Antigua, starting Thursday (August 21), Virat Kohli and his band have unveiled their Test jerseys with numbers printed on them. Carrying players names and jersey number is the new trend that has been introduced by the ICC.

Pictures of India captain Virat Kohli, his deputy in the longer format Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant posing in Test whites were shared by the official Instagram handle of Indian Cricket Team. The tradition of printing names and numbers of the players on Test whites started with the World Test Championship.

England were the first team to wear the Test jerseys with names and numbers against Ireland in their first-ever Test match with their neighbours. However, that game wasn't a part of the ICC World Test Championship, which started with the Ashes 2019 between England and Australia.

The first Test match between India and West Indies will begin at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Thursday. This will be the first match for both the teams in the ICC World Test Championship.

Virat Kohli India captain Virat Kohli could be seen sporting his iconic number 18 on his back along with his name 'Virat' printed on it. Kohli will be leading Team India in the first Test. Ajinkya Rahane India's vice-captain in Tests, Ajinkya Rahane could be seen in the picture with number '3' and his name printed on it. Rahane would be looking for an impressive show in the Test series for he's now considered only a Test regular as the right-handed batsman seems to have lost his spot in India's limited-overs formats. Cheteshwar Pujara The 'new wall' of Team India in Test Cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara, could be seen posing with number '25' and name 'C Pujara' printed on it. Pujara last played an international Test match in January 2019. The right-handed batsman, who also happens to play only in Test format for India, would be aiming to start from where he left. Rishabh Pant India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is posing in his Test whites with number '17' and his name printed on it. After T20I and ODI series, Pant will be performing the wicketkeeper's duties for India in the Test matches as well. Kuldeep Yadav Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav could be seen posing in Test whites with number '23' printed on his jersey. Kuldeep would be hoping that he gets a spot in the Playing XI when Team India step in the middle to face West Indies.