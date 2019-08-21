India Vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant flash their new Test jerseys with numbers and names

Virat Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli could be seen sporting his iconic number 18 on his back along with his name 'Virat' printed on it. Kohli will be leading Team India in the first Test.
Ajinkya Rahane
India's vice-captain in Tests, Ajinkya Rahane could be seen in the picture with number '3' and his name printed on it.
Rahane would be looking for an impressive show in the Test series for he's now considered only a Test regular as the right-handed batsman seems to have lost his spot in India's limited-overs formats.
Cheteshwar Pujara
The 'new wall' of Team India in Test Cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara, could be seen posing with number '25' and name 'C Pujara' printed on it.
Pujara last played an international Test match in January 2019. The right-handed batsman, who also happens to play only in Test format for India, would be aiming to start from where he left.
Rishabh Pant
India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is posing in his Test whites with number '17' and his name printed on it.
After T20I and ODI series, Pant will be performing the wicketkeeper's duties for India in the Test matches as well.
Kuldeep Yadav
Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav could be seen posing in Test whites with number '23' printed on his jersey.
Kuldeep would be hoping that he gets a spot in the Playing XI when Team India step in the middle to face West Indies.