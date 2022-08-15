India vs Zimbabwe 1st, 2nd, 3rd ODI: Harare Sports Club Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

1. Harare Stadium details

Established: 1900

Capacity: 15000

Boundary length: 65x65M

Home team: Mashonaland

Also known as: Salisbury Sports Club

Average score: 231

2. Harare stadium pitch report

The Harare Sports Club pitch gives good assistance to bowlers as India have scored more than 300 runs at this venue more than once. In fact, the stadium’s highest total for India is 294 and teams have scored over 300 17 times at this venue. The team batting first will have to score near 300 here to put the chasers under pressure as the pitch here often stays true and flat except some early over assistance.

3. Harare weather

August 18: With temperature hovering around 29 degrees, the first ODI should be played under mostly sunny atmosphere. There is no rain predicted.

August 20: The temperature will see a slight drop to 26 degrees for the second ODI but that will only add to the overall pleasantness and again there are no chances of rain as per met officials.

August 22: The temperature will see a further dip to 24 degrees and the day too could be cloudy. The bowlers may look forward to this 3rd ODI but other than that there is no rain threat to the match.

4 Harare Sports Club stats

India: M: 21, W: 16, L: 5

Zimbabwe: M: 143, W: 45, L: 96; NR: 2

Highest total: Australia: 350/6

Highest total: India: 294/8

Lowest total: Zimbabwe: 35 all out

Most runs: Brendan Taylor: 2165

Most runs, India: S Tendulkar: 314

Highest score: H Masakadza: 178

Highest score, India: S Tendulkar: 122

Most 100s: Brendan Taylor: 4

Most Ducks: Prosper Utseya: 10

Most wickets: Prosper Utseya: 52

Most wickets, India: Ajit Agarkar: 14

Most dismissals (Wk): Tatenda Taibu: 51

Most dismissals (Wk, India): MS Dhoni: 8

Highest partnership: M Guptill / T Latham: 236

Highest partnership, India: S Dhawan / Dinesh Karthik: 167