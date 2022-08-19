India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, Date, IST Time, TV Channel, Team News

India had beaten Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and will be eager not to stretch the proceedings to the 3rd ODI next week.

India will be chuffed to see a true all-round effort in the first ODI as both batsmen and bowlers combined to decimate the African side.

Deepak Chahar was India’s spearhead as he took three wickets upfront to wreck Zimbabwe innings.

The victory's foundation was laid by the bowlers especially Chahar, who bagged 3 for 27 in 7 overs, packing up the top three batters of Zimbabwe.

“Every time you make a comeback, it is important for any player to score runs, and take wickets. I was out with an injury for almost six months so I was looking for an opportunity to come and perform.

“I knew I will be making my comeback in this series, I played all the practice games, and I was bowling more than six overs. The day I started bowling, the first session I bowled was six overs,” Chahar said in a post-match press conference.

“When you know you are going to play ODIs, your workload is like that. Before coming here, I played in two-three practice games and I bowled ten overs so yeah. It is difficult because you expect so much from yourself, you want to make a place for yourself," he added.

“If you are not playing for a long time, other guys get the chance and they perform well so they create a place for themselves.

“If you want to cement your place, you have to give performances on a consistent basis, the pressure is always there on a bowler. The player can just perform and it is the only thing in your control,” Chahar said.

India will be eyeing another round of such performance by Chahar and others.

Here are then the key details like TV timing, channel, live streaming info and IST time of India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI.

1 Match Date

Saturday (August 20)

2 Match time



12.45 PM IST

3 Live Telecast

Sony Sports Networks

4 Live Streaming

Sony LIV