India were emotional after DRS call and played into our hands, says SA skipper Dean Elgar

India was visibly irked after a controversial Decision Review System call which helped Elgar on Day 3.

The controversial call evoked different reactions from KL Rahul, skipper Virat Kohli, and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Elgar said he was "extremely happy" how things got in favour of South Africa following the disappointment shown by the Indian cricketers on the DRS call.

"It was maybe a team under a bit of pressure and things weren't going their way, which they are quite used to of late [getting things to go their way]," ESPNcricinfo quoted Elgar as saying.

"It was a bit of Test match cricket pressure which gave us a little bit of a window period to score freer and chip away at the target.

"It played nicely into our hands that for a period of time, they forgot about the game and they were channeling a bit more of the emotional side of what Test cricket has to offer. I am extremely happy it happened that way," he added.

The incident occurred in the 21st over of South Africa's second innings which was bowled by Ashwin.

The spinner bowled a tossed-up delivery and it drifted in, beating Elgar on the inside edge and the ball struck him right in front of the stumps, and onfield umpire Marais Erasmus raised his finger.

However, Elgar reviewed the decision and replays showed that the ball was going over the stumps, and hence the decision was overturned.

India was shocked on seeing the ball going over the stumps and the stump mic caught Kohli, Ashwin, and Rahul suggesting some tampering with the technology. Even umpire Erasmus was seen shaking his head on how the ball was missing the stumps.

Meanwhile, South Africa on Friday defeated India in the third and final Test to clinch the three-match series 2-1. India had won the first Test by 113 runs but South Africa registered wins in the second and third Test to clinch the series.

Kohli stays away

"I have no comment to make. I understood what happened on the field and people on the outside don't know exactly what goes on the field. So me to try and justify what we did on the field and say 'we got carried away'....

"If we would have charged up and picked up three wickets there that could have been probably the moment that could change the game," said Kohli in the post match press conference.