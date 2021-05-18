India women's cricketer Priya Punia loses mother to COVID-19, shares emotional post in her memory

The 24-year-old batter, took to her Instagram handle to speak about her personal loss. Posting about her mother's demise, Punia added that she was always her guide and kept her strong through thick and thin.

Puniya took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Today I realized why you always told me to be strong. You knew that one day I would need the strength to bear the loss of yours. I miss you so mom! No matter the distance I know you are always there with me. My guiding star, my mom. Love you always. Some truths in life are hard to accept. Your memories will never be forgotten! Rest In Peace Mom. Please follow the rules and take precautions. This virus is very dangerous. Wear a mask, maintain social distancing, stay safe and stay strong."

Earlier, India teammate Veda Krishnamurthy lost her mother and sister to the deadly pandemic in a gap of one month. Krishnamurthy in her Instagram post said that her family did everything right but the deadly virus still found its way.

In an emotional Twitter post, the 28-year-old wrote: "The last few days have been very heartbreaking to all of us at home. You both were the foundation of our house, never imagined I would be seeing this day knowing that you both are not with me, it breaks my heart. Amma, you have made a brave child, taught me to be as practical as I can in every situation. The trait is obviously passed on by you. You were the most beautiful, happy, selfless person I ever knew. Akka, I know I was your most favourite person. You are a fighter, have inspired me to never let go till the last."