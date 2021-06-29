India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI: Preview and Probable XIs; Mithali Raj & Co. look to bounce back

The Indian eves were outclassed in every department by the formidable hosts, with the former's slow batting effort facing a lot of criticism. Indian batters consumed as many as 181 dot balls en route to posting below-par 201 for eight in the stipulated 50 overs at Bristol. The target was never going to be a strong English batting line-up as they chased it down rather comfortably to go 1-nil up in the three-match series.

India women vs England women 1st ODI: Lack of rotation and dot balls worry skipper Mithali Raj

India will now have to win the second ODI if they wish to keep their series hopes alive and save themselves from a big embarrassment. Ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand early next year, Indian women have got to improve in all departments as pointed out by skipper Mithali Raj herself.

The game could see India making multiple changes in the playing eleven as the batters' inability to rotate strike is proving to be a big issue for the team. Former India captain Diana Edulji said the middle-order has too many "anchors" which means Punam Raut can make way for Jemimah Rodrigues at number three.

"You can't afford to play 180 dot balls in modern-day cricket. That has to change. The seniors need to step up and if they can't, then youngsters should be given the opportunities ahead of the World Cup," Edulji told PTI referring to the trio of Mithali, Punam and Harmanpreet Kaur.

"If you keep losing with the seniors, then you have to try out the younger players who showed in the one-off Test what they are capable of."

Mithali says team lacked intent in all three departments, hints changes for next game

India have only crossed 250 thrice since the 2017 World Cup, something the team has to do on a consistent basis to compete with the likes of England and Australia. Though Mithali scored a 72, but her strike rate needs drastic improvement and T20 skipper Harmanpreet is desperately seeking some consistency.

"Harman is not due for a big score, she is overdue," said Edulji. India went in with only one specialist spinner in Ekta Bisht at Bristol besides three pacers. Pacer Shikha Pandey, who has made a comeback with the UK tour, has looked far from troubling the English batters and could be dropped for the second ODI.

Mithali can bring in Arundhati Reddy in her place or get another specialist spinner. Sneh Rana, who did brilliantly with both the bat and ball on her Test debut, can be the second spin all-rounder alongside Deepti Sharma.

"I would want the team to stick to its strength which is spin bowling. Two spinners must play," added Edulji. India only have to look to their opponents for inspiration.

Even ex-women's team coach WV Raman - a former India batsman - was also critical of India's batting in the first ODI and tweeted, "England on top during the powerplay, as they dismiss both the @BCCIWomen openers. A lot is required from the rest of the Indian batters."

England, on the other hand, played a near-perfect game of ODI cricket to outplay an out of sorts team.

Where to watch: The match will be aired live on Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv app.

Probable Playing XIs:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Arundhati Reddy, Ekta Bist.

England: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

(With PTI inputs)