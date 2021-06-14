India women v England women, one-off Test: Time table, head-to-head, India time, live telecast, live streaming

The Test will be played at the Bristol County Ground. While the Indian women's team will take part in a Test for the first time since 2014, England last played a red-ball game during the 2019 Ashes.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison, said: "We're really looking forward to a busy summer in what is a huge year for our England Women's team, and we're very excited about hosting India and New Zealand.

"The two international series will sit either side of The Hundred, and with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the new Regional T20 competition running throughout the summer, it's a fixture list that offers a lot for both our players and our fans.

"With the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup around the corner it is of paramount importance that our England team is able to prepare accordingly, and with the team also due to travel to Pakistan in October we can look forward to an exciting 12 months of international women's cricket."

India will be led by the experienced Mithali Raj and is coached by former India spinner Ramesh Powar.

Powar is confident that with the resumption of women's Test cricket for India, it is an incredible opportunity for this bunch of players to take the game forward. "This is a great opportunity for me, Mithali, and for the whole group to take women's cricket to another level, where the BCCI is supporting us," he said.

1. India squad for Test and ODIs

Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

2. India Women v England Women Head to Head Record

Tests: Matches: 13; India won: 2, England won: 1; Drawn: 10

3. Telecast in India

The four-day match will be played from Wednesday (June 16). It is live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and live streaming is on SonyLIV from 3.30 PM IST.