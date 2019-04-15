Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India World Cup 2019 Squad: From Sunil Gavaskar to Michael Vaughan, experts shocked with exclusion of Rishabh Pant

By
India World Cup 2019 Squad: From Sunil Gavaskar to Michael Vaughan, experts shocked with exclusion of Rishabh Pant

New Delhi, April 15: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar Monday (April 15) said he is surprised at young glovesman Rishabh Pant's exclusion from India's World Cup squad given his "exceptionally" good batting form and "great" improvement in wicket-keeping skills.

The 33-year-old Dinesh Karthik pipped Pant in the fight for the second wicketkeeper's slot in India's 15-strong squad for the World Cup, starting May 30 in England. Gavaskar said the move is surprising but backed Karthik as a better wicketkeeper.

India's World Cup squad: Karthik gets nod ahead of Pant; Jadeja drafted in

"A bit surprised, looking at his (Pant's) form. He was batting exceptionally well, not only in the IPL but before that also. He was showing great improvement in his wicket-keeping as well. He brings that left-handed option in the top-six which is very handy against the bowlers," Gavaskar told 'India Today'.

"The bowlers have to change their line (for a left-hander) and the captains have to do a lot of field arrangements. Pant has so far scored 245 runs in the ongoing IPL, compared to Karthik's 111. Karthik was chosen over Pant despite an indifferent IPL campaign with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gavaskar said there was some merit in the move.

"On a morning when say, MSD (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) has flu and can't play, you want somebody who is a better wicket-keeper. I think Karthik's wicket-keeping skills, more than anything, have won him this place," Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar said Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who made it to the squad for his "three-dimensional qualities", will be a very useful player for the team.

"He is a cricketer who has improved over the last one year. He has grown in confidence. Shankar is a very useful cricketer. He is a very very good batsman, handy bowler, and an outstanding fielder," the batting great explained.

Here's how others reacted to Pant missing the flight to England:

Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra said Pant's elevation to the top tier of the central contracts had him believe that the youngster would make India's World Cup squad.

"Wasn't Pant elevated to the top tier of the Central Contracts a few weeks back?? Not a certainty in two of the three formats," Chopra wrote on his Twitter page.

"India has picked Shankar as #4 option. Without really knowing if it'll work. DK will play only when Dhoni isn't available. And no fourth seamer. Interesting choices. Hope it works. Good luck #CWC." Former India medium-pacer RP Singh and star of India's 2007 World T20 triumph said he hoped that the decision to pick experience over youth works in the team's favour at the mega-event.

"Clearly they've chosen experience and patience in the form of @DineshKarthik. Middle order will be very interesting to see @klrahul11/@DineshKarthik could be at number 4. Rest seems sorted with @JadhavKedar and @msdhoni at number 5/6," Singh tweeted.

Former India cricketer S Badrinath feels Team India are a seamer short.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticised the Indian selectors for not picking up Pant.

Former administrator Makarand Waingankar congratulated Karthik for making it to the squad.

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle felt bad for Pant but also commended Karthik for his terrific journey.

Sanjay Manjrekar criticises selectors for not showing faith in Karthik and dropping him during the ODI series against Australia at home.

Veteran commentator and columnist Ayaz Memon criticised the selectors for not picking up X-Factor in Pant.

Pant deserved to make it to India's WC squad.

Rayudu lost the confidence of captain Kohli says veteran cricket journalist Gaurav Kalra.

Former India cricketer Mohd Kaif was happy with the progress Mohd Shami has made in the limited-overs cricket.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 19:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue