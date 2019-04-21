Indian cricketers join cricketing fraternity to condemn multiple blasts in Sri Lanka, express condolences

The sports fraternity expressed shock and expressed their condolences following the "brutal act of inhumanity".

"Shocked to hear the news coming in from Sri Lanka. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. #PrayForSriLanka," India skipper Virat Kohli tweeted.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar was saddened after learning of the serial blasts.

"Saddened to hear about the terror attacks in various parts of Sri Lanka. Strongly condemn these acts of terror. Hatred and violence will never overpower love, kindness, and compassion. #SriLanka," Tendulkar tweeted.

"Thoughts and prayers with Sri Lanka. Such a beautiful country," Kohli's deputy in limited overs cricket, Rohit Sharma, posted on his Twitter account.

Indian women's ODI team captain Mithali Raj tweeted, "Minutes after my Easter wishes, horrific news comes from Sri Lanka. Over 700 dead & injured. Shocked, angered, hurt. It's a time of bereavement for us all. A time of pain, introspection. "A time to rise above such targeted hate. Many many prayers for families uprooted, souls departed."

A string of eight devastating blasts, including suicide attacks, struck churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing 215 people and shattering a decade of peace in the island nation since the end of the brutal civil war with the LTTE.

"Devastated to hear about the attacks in Sri Lanka. It's a brutal act of inhumanity. My thoughts & prayers with the victims & families," Suresh Raina tweeted. International cricketers also sent their condolences and expressed shocked.

"My Word! #SriLanka, the most beautiful country with the most wonderful people, completely heartbreaking," former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen tweeted.

"Thoughts with everyone affected by the awful attacks in Sri Lanka .. Such a wonderful country with great people," former England captain Michael Vaughan said.

(With PTI inputs)