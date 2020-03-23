Indian Premier League: List of all Purple Cap winning bowlers in the history of IPL

Over the course of its past twelve seasons, the players have produced some incredible performances and that has helped raise the standard of the competition every year.

Purple Cap is awarded to the bowler who picks up the most wickets in the tournament and since inception, this league has witnessed some terrific bowling efforts.

Three-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings are the team with the most number of purple cap winners. The MS Dhoni-led side has won four Purple Caps despite being out of the tournament for two years.

The Hyderabad franchise, first Deccan Chargers (now defunct) and later Sunrisers Hyderabad, has also seen four players returning as the leading wicket-takers from the season.

Bowlers from Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab have won the Purple Cap one time each.

Here are the Purple Cap winners in the last 12 editions of the IPL:

2008 - Sohail Tanvir

The left arm-pacer from Pakistan bagged 22 wickets in the inaugural season of the cricketing extravaganza while playing for Rajasthan Royals. Royals also won the title.

2009 - RP Singh

The former left-arm pacer from India won the Purple Cap in the second season of the IPL which was played in South Africa. RP Singh picked up 23 wickets for his IPL franchise Deccan Chargers, now defunct. DC were crowned champions of IPL season two.

2010 - Pragyan Ojha

The former India bowler Pragyan Ojha became the first spinner to bag the Purple Cap in the history of the IPL when he picked up 23 wickets for his team Deccan Chargers in 2010. Chennai Super Kings won the title that year.

2011 - Lasith Malinga

Sri Lankan bowling great Lasith Malinga - who owns the record of picking up most wickets in this league - won the Purple Cap in 2011 season. The Mumbai Indians' speedster picked up 28 wickets in that season.

2012 - Morne Morkel

Former South Africa quick won the Purple Cap in 2012 when he bagged 25 wickets playing for Delhi Daredevils, now Delhi Capitals.

2013 - Dwayne Bravo

The West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo picked up most wickets in the 2013 IPL season and won the Purple Cap. The Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder picked up 32 wickets, which is also a record as no bowler has picked up more wickets in a single season of the IPL

2014 - Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings' pacer Mohit Sharma picked up 23 wickets in the 2014 season of the IPL and won the Purple Cap. The right-arm pacer from Haryana was the second bowler from CSK, after Bravo to have won the Purple Cap.

2015 - Dwayne Bravo

The Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder once again proved his worth in gold as Bravo won his second Purple Cap in three seasons. The Trinidadian cricketer picked up 26 wickets in IPL 2015.

2016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up 23 wickets for his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2016 to win the Purple Cap. The right-arm quick played a crucial role in his team's title triumph in that edition.

2017 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued his good form in the next season again and was awarded the Purple Cap for the second consecutive time, which is also a record. Bhuvneshwar picked up 26 wickets for the SRH in that season.

2018 - Andrew Tye

In his maiden season for Kings XI Punjab, the Australia quick grabbed 24 wickets and won the Purple Cap. Tye had a memorable season with the ball that year, but his franchise failed to make it to the playoffs.

2019 - Imran Tahir

Veteran South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir won the purple cap in the previous season of the IPL by picking up 26 wickets in 15 matches. He pipped his South African teammate Kagiso Rabada (24 wickets for Delhi Capitals) by picking up a couple of wickets in the final. Tahir received a cheque of Rs 10 lakh and a trophy.