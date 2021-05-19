India tour of England: R Ashwin, Mithali Raj, Mayank Agarwal arrive in Mumbai via chartered flight

The BCCI's official handle tweeted pictures of these players flying to Mumbai and they captioned the post as: "First stop, Mumbai. #TeamIndia."

The men's team will leave for the UK for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, followed by a five-Test series against England.

On the other hand, the women's team will lock horns against England in a one-off Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs.

The board charted out a foolproof plan for the national team before they departed for the UK to play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of the roadmap drawn had said arrangements have been made for all the players to undergo three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai on May 19.

"The players will be undergoing three RT-PCR tests at their homes, and once they return negative tests, they will be assembling in Mumbai on May 19. Everyone in the contingent will be undergoing 14-day quarantine in India before they leave for the UK on June 2," said the source.

Almost all the members of the Indian contingent set to depart for the UK have taken the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine and they are likely to take the second jab in the UK itself.

The Indian team, after reaching London, early next month is expected to leave immediately for Southampton where it will be in quarantine during the England versus New Zealand Test match at the Ageas Bowl. "Yes, India will be in Southampton only when New Zealand and England play the first of their two Tests. We expect ICC to give an idea of the duration of hard or soft quarantine in the next few days. "Since it's an ICC event, the final notification needs to come from them," the source said. The Indian team is hoping to train during its soft quarantine but negotiations are still on with regards to duration of quarantine.