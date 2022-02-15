Indian women suffer 3-wicket loss to NZ in second ODI

Opting to bat, skipper Mithali Raj (66 not out) and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh (65) scored half-centuries to help India reach 270 for 6 in 50 overs.

In reply, Amelia Kerr played a brilliant unbeaten 119-run knock to lead the home side to victory with an over to spare. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for India, snaring 4 wickets while giving away 52 runs. New Zealand lead the five-match series 2-0.

Meanwhile, star batter Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday completed her extended stay in quarantine in Christchurch and left for Queenstown to join the Indian women's cricket team for the remainder of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Mandhana had missed the one-off T20 International and the two ODIs against New Zealand as she was in extended Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) along with two other players -- pacers Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh.

Renuka is already out of quarantine while Meghna also came out of MIQ on Tuesday. However, both Mandhana and Meghna may not be available for the third ODI here on Friday on fitness grounds as they have been in quarantine for long.

Brief Scores:

India: 270 for 6 in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 66 not out, Richa Ghosh 65; Sophie Devine 2/42). New Zealand: 273 for 7 in 49 overs (Amelia Kerr 119 not out , Maddy Green 52; Deepti Sharma 4/52).