Injured Mitchell Starc to miss IPL 2018

Starc was replaced for the final Test against South Africa by Chadd Sayers and Starc will fly home after the series for further injury investigation and assessment.

The left-armer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL auction in January, but will not play in the lucrative tournament this season. Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, who bought Starc for Rs 9.4 crore, open their campaign in the IPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens on April 8.

Starc is the third Australian marquee player to miss the IPL. Earlier, Steve Smith and David Warner were stepped away from the captaincy role of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively after Cricket Australia banned them for 12 months for their involvement in the ball tampering scandal in the third Test against South Africa at Cape Town.

The development completes a rather miserable week for Starc after Australia were embroiled in a ball tampering fracas. Though he was not directly involved in the incident, Starc was unhappy about the rumours that he was part of the 'leadership group' that orchestrated the ball tampering.

In fact, the matters came to such a head that Starc and his pace bowling partner Josh Hazlewood wanted David Warner out of the team hotel after news emerged that the left-arm opener celebrated in the hotel along with his non-cricketing friends.

Starc and Hazlewood had also written to Cricket Australia for clarity about the talks, tampering incident and asking the body to reveal the identity of 'leadership group.'

For the while being, Starc will be recuperating back home and will be looking to join Aussie squad in June ahead of a short limited overs series against England.