IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2 Session Timings: What Time Will India-West Indies Delhi Test Start? What Are The Session Times and Breaks?

Cricket Injured Nitish Rana Included as Delhi Name Unprecedented 24-Member Squad for Ranji Trophy By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 9:52 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has announced an unusually large 24-member squad for the team's opening Ranji Trophy fixture against Hyderabad, starting October 15 in New Delhi. Ayush Badoni has been named captain, while Yash Dhull will serve as vice-captain.

The most surprising inclusion in the squad is that of Nitish Rana, who makes his return to Delhi's red-ball setup after a stint with Uttar Pradesh. Despite lingering fitness concerns, Rana has been drafted straight into the squad. A DDCA official, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed, "Nitish Rana isn't even fully fit for red-ball engagements and yet he has been drafted in."

Explaining the unusually large selection, DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma said, "The selectors have named 24 because they felt that a larger pool is always available for selection during each game. However, when we play home games in Delhi, we will prune it down to 15."

On Rana's return, Sharma noted, "He is an experienced player and the selectors wanted to check him out. In any case, he will play the white-ball leg. In fact, in the next game, we are expecting Rishabh Pant to play."

The decision to field a jumbo squad comes despite the BCCI's anti-corruption code restricting only 15 players inside the dressing room. A senior official clarified, "Apart from 15 chosen for the game, the other nine would spend four days in the team hotel."

Adding to the administrative uncertainty, it has emerged that none of the coaching staff or selectors have been handed formal contracts yet. The official release announcing the squad also omitted the name of the selection committee chairman, amid ongoing disagreements within DDCA - with one faction supporting Yashpal Singh for the role and another backing KP Bhaskar.

The selection meeting was attended by Yashpal Singh, K Bhaskar Pillai, Manu Nayar, chief coach Sarandeep Singh, CAC member Surinder Khanna, and officials Ashok Sharma and Amit Grover.

All selected players have been asked to report for training under Sarandeep Singh at St Stephen's Ground on October 10.