Injured Steven Finn to miss Ashes

Bengaluru, November 7: Steven Finn will miss the remainder of England's tour of Australia after scans revealed that he has a torn left knee cartilage.

The Middlesex seamer sustained the injury during practice last week in Perth and will now return to England in the 48 hours.

At home, he will meet a knee specialist to ascertain whether he will have an operation.

England will announce his replacement for the rest of the Ashes tour in due course.

All-rounder Moeen Ali had also suffered a niggle but he since has been allowed to stay with the team and his progress is getting monitored.

The Ashes will begin with the first at Brisbane on November 23.