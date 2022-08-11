International League T20: Pollard, Pooran and Bravo to play UAE's ILT20

The Windies trio signed up for the cash-rich league which will be run by a majority of the IPL franchisee, under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board. The new league will be called the International League T20.

International League T20: Dates, Venue, Teams, Owners, Telecast Info -- All you need to know

The ILT20's inaugural edition is expected to start in January, 2023. On Thursday, a media release stated, "Having recently announced some of the biggest names in global T20 cricket today, the league bolsters their roster by adding more impressive names to their list of Marquee Players. Those joining this illustrious list include; Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, Dasun Shanaka, Ollie Pope, Fazalhaq Farooqi."

Speaking on the latest list of players to join the League, Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket's General Secretary said: "Our team continues to be impressed with the quality of talent that has committed to participating in the ILT20."

"We are very pleased to see the list of Marquee players grow in stature which is evident through our latest reveal, and we are encouraged to see exciting, emerging talent join such experienced names from world cricket," Usmani said.

The latest list of players also includes Will Smeed, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Thompson, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bas de Leede, Chris Benjamin and Bilal Khan.

Making its debut in January (2023), the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played in a 34-match format across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Franchise owners include Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital, and Adani Sportsline.

Source: Inputs from PTI