IPL 2002: Match 20: MI vs RR: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Head to head, Playing XI, India timing, Live streaming details

It could be an interesting clash between a well-settled Mumbai and an explosive Rajasthan. Join the excitement using Dream11 Fantasy tips by MyKhel and other details like a possible playing XI.

1. Team News - Mumbai Indians

Apart from a couple of setbacks, the Mumbai under Rohit Sharma seemed a well-oiled unit. Quinton de Kock was not able to get to a big score despite starts and the left-hander found the range with a fine fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, they would like a bit more consistency from skipper Rohit. The engine room of Mumbai have been their middle-order consisting Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, who played their roles to perfection at various stages of IPL 2020. Pollard has started bowling again and that has given Mumbai even more flexibility. But there is an unlikely missing link in the Mumbai attack, and that is the inconsistency of Jasprit Bumrah.

The usually miserly pacer has leaked runs in this IPL and those lethal yorkers have often missed the target, sliding down the leg side or ending up as juicy full tosses. Bumrah need to find that consistency to get the opposition on the backfoot.

2. Team News - Rajasthan Royals

The Royals began the tournament in a blazing fashion, once scoring and once chasing 200+ totals. But those heady days now seem far away as they have lost two matches in a row to KKR and RCB. In those two matches, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Steve Smith could not fire and it reflected in the results too. The Royals will require some runs from the troika to put Mumbai under pressure.

In contrast, their bowling is pretty alright in those two games they lost. The likes of Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia kept a good line. Tom Curran has been out of place with the ball, though he had made a fifty against KKR. It's a matter of time before he gets replaced by Ben Stokes, who has arrived in UAE and is currently under mandatory six-day quarantine as part of the Covid 19 protocol. Stokes could be come in for RR's next match.

3. Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Capt), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Quinton de Kock, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

4. Dream11

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

5. Head to head

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other 21 times and the score is tied 10-all till now, and one match was abandoned.

6. Match details

Date: October 6

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP