IPL 2016: 'LYF' lucky fans meet Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson

As part of its association with Indian Premier League 2016 (IPL 9), LYF organised a "meet-and-greet" event for its partners and gave them an opportunity to meet up close and personal with their beloved stars from RCB.

Some of the fans got an opportunity to shake a leg with the star cricketers. They danced with Gayle, De Villiers and Watson.

LYF is associated as a sponsor with 3 IPL teams - RCB, Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

"LYF had also engaged with its fans on social media through a creative teaser campaign around its first TVC that was released during the IPL season. The teaser creative (featuring a cut out of the female lead from the TVC) was released on social media ahead of the TVC going on air and the social media users were asked to #GuessTheActress.

"The contest generated huge excitement among fans and attracted massive participation during the 3 day period leading to the release of the TVC on air," according to a media release from the organisers.

Virat Kohli-led RCB are playing Gujarat Lions (GL) at home today (May 14). They need to win all their 4 remaining games to have a chance to qualify for the play-offs.

OneIndia News