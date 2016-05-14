Cricket

IPL 2016: 'LYF' lucky fans meet Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson

Posted By: Staff

Bengaluru, May 14: Sixteen lucky fans got a chance to meet their favourite Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketers at an event organised by LYF smartphones on Friday night (May 13) here.

IPL Special Site; Points Table; Schedule; Photos

16 winners of "LYF #GuessTheActress" social media contest met RCB trio of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Shane Watson at a meet-and-greet event.

From left: AB de Villiers, Shane Watson and Chris Gayle dance with a fan
From left: AB de Villiers, Shane Watson and Chris Gayle dance with a fan

As part of its association with Indian Premier League 2016 (IPL 9), LYF organised a "meet-and-greet" event for its partners and gave them an opportunity to meet up close and personal with their beloved stars from RCB.

Some of the fans got an opportunity to shake a leg with the star cricketers. They danced with Gayle, De Villiers and Watson.

LYF is associated as a sponsor with 3 IPL teams - RCB, Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

RCB trio in traditional Mysuru Peta (Turban)
RCB trio in traditional Mysuru Peta (Turban)

"LYF had also engaged with its fans on social media through a creative teaser campaign around its first TVC that was released during the IPL season. The teaser creative (featuring a cut out of the female lead from the TVC) was released on social media ahead of the TVC going on air and the social media users were asked to #GuessTheActress.

"The contest generated huge excitement among fans and attracted massive participation during the 3 day period leading to the release of the TVC on air," according to a media release from the organisers.

Virat Kohli-led RCB are playing Gujarat Lions (GL) at home today (May 14). They need to win all their 4 remaining games to have a chance to qualify for the play-offs.

OneIndia News

Related Articles

Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2016, 15:53 [IST]
Other articles published on May 14, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
+ More
POLLS