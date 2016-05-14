IPL 2016: 'LYF' lucky fans meet Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson

Bengaluru, May 14: Sixteen lucky fans got a chance to meet their favourite Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketers at an event organised by LYF smartphones on Friday night (May 13) here.
IPL Special Site; Points Table; Schedule; Photos
16 winners of "LYF #GuessTheActress" social media contest met RCB trio of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Shane Watson at a meet-and-greet event.
As part of its association with Indian Premier League 2016 (IPL 9), LYF organised a "meet-and-greet" event for its partners and gave them an opportunity to meet up close and personal with their beloved stars from RCB.
Some of the fans got an opportunity to shake a leg with the star cricketers. They danced with Gayle, De Villiers and Watson.
LYF is associated as a sponsor with 3 IPL teams - RCB, Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
"LYF had also engaged with its fans on social media through a creative teaser campaign around its first TVC that was released during the IPL season. The teaser creative (featuring a cut out of the female lead from the TVC) was released on social media ahead of the TVC going on air and the social media users were asked to #GuessTheActress.
"The contest generated huge excitement among fans and attracted massive participation during the 3 day period leading to the release of the TVC on air," according to a media release from the organisers.
Virat Kohli-led RCB are playing Gujarat Lions (GL) at home today (May 14). They need to win all their 4 remaining games to have a chance to qualify for the play-offs.
OneIndia News