IPL 2018, DD vs MI: Bottom-placed Daredevils stand in way of Mumbai and playoff spot

Three teams are in contention for the one playoffs spot that is up for grabs on the final day of the league stage of the IPL 2018. Mumbai Indians are the favourites to move to the fourth spot on the table if they clinch a win against bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils.

With Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) securing the third spot after a victory over table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals, MI and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) hope to squeeze into the IPL 2018 playoffs. Royals ousted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday to move to 14 points with a net run rate of -0.250. MI, with an NRR of 0.384, are on 12 points and a simple win over Daredevils would see them progress into the playoffs. KXIP, also on 12 have a worse NRR of -0.490, face second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) later at 8 pm. If MI win, only a huge victory will do for KXIP.

First up, it's Rohit Sharma & Co who have the edge anyway. From being in the brink, defending champions MI have done well to recover and challenge for a spot in the IPL 2018 playoffs. Openers Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis lead the top order, while Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal give the finishing touches in the middle order.

Spinner Mayank Markande has been a real find this season by coach Mahela Jayawardene. Jasprit Bumrah is capable of providing the crucial breakthroughs in the powerplay overs, while Hardik and Krunal light up the middle overs.

On the other hand, Daredevils can play spoilsport and help Punjab or Royals through if they stun MI at their home turf. It appears an uphill task for Shreyas Iyer & Co's men though.

The Teams (From):

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.