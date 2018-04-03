IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils (DD) Schedule, Timings, Venue and TV Channel Information

IPL Special Site | Full Schedule | DD Squad

Under the leadership of local boy Gautam Gambhir, Daredevils would be eyeing for the glory in this season. The team that is known for investing more in youth and not spending lavishly took a break from its previous trends and made big buys as well.

The team under the leadership of Gambhir, who's led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL triumphs, Delhi look a strong side on the paper. It is already being termed as one of the teams to watch out for because it seems a balanced side and boasts of a quality Indian core.

Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Prithvi Shaw are amongst the talented Indian players while the team is studded with some power-packed overseas players such as Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Glenn Maxwell, Colin Munro.

Presence of a strong and balanced unit and an able captain in Gambhir makes Daredevils one of the favourites.

Channels: StarSports Network and Hotstar.com

Here is the Schedule of Delhi in the IPL 2018:

Wednesday, April 11

Vs Rajasthan Royals @ 20:00 IST, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Saturday, April 14

Vs Mumbai Indians @ 16:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Monday, April 16

Vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 20:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Saturday, April 21

Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore @ 20:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Monday, April 23

Vs Kings XI Punjab @ 20:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Friday, April 27

Vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 20:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Monday, April 30

Vs Chennai Super Kings @ 20:00 IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Wednesday, May 2

Vs Rajasthan Royals @ 20:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Saturday, May 5

Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 20:00 IST, Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Thursday, May 10

Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 20:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Saturday, May 12

Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore @ 20:00 IST, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Friday, May 18

Vs Chennai Super Kings @ 20:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Sunday, May 20

Vs Mumbai Indians @ 16:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi