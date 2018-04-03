IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils (DD) Schedule, Timings, Venue and TV Channel Information

New Delhi, April 3: Delhi Daredevils is the only team that has never been able to make it to the finals of the IPL. They are desperate to set the record straight this time and have built a pretty solid team during the auction.
IPL Special Site | Full Schedule | DD Squad
Under the leadership of local boy Gautam Gambhir, Daredevils would be eyeing for the glory in this season. The team that is known for investing more in youth and not spending lavishly took a break from its previous trends and made big buys as well.
The team under the leadership of Gambhir, who's led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL triumphs, Delhi look a strong side on the paper. It is already being termed as one of the teams to watch out for because it seems a balanced side and boasts of a quality Indian core.
Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Prithvi Shaw are amongst the talented Indian players while the team is studded with some power-packed overseas players such as Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Glenn Maxwell, Colin Munro.
Presence of a strong and balanced unit and an able captain in Gambhir makes Daredevils one of the favourites.
Channels: StarSports Network and Hotstar.com
Here is the Schedule of Delhi in the IPL 2018:
Wednesday, April 11
Vs Rajasthan Royals @ 20:00 IST, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
Saturday, April 14
Vs Mumbai Indians @ 16:00 IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Monday, April 16
Vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 20:00 IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Saturday, April 21
Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore @ 20:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Monday, April 23
Vs Kings XI Punjab @ 20:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Friday, April 27
Vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 20:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Monday, April 30
Vs Chennai Super Kings @ 20:00 IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Wednesday, May 2
Vs Rajasthan Royals @ 20:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Saturday, May 5
Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 20:00 IST, Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Thursday, May 10
Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 20:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Saturday, May 12
Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore @ 20:00 IST, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Friday, May 18
Vs Chennai Super Kings @ 20:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Sunday, May 20
Vs Mumbai Indians @ 16:00 IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.