IPl 2018: England all-rounder David Willey set to join Chennai Super Kings

The Yorkshire all-rounder Willey had left a pre-season friendly against Leicestershire to finalise his deal with the Chennai Super Kings and now he is set to become the 12th England player in the IPL.

However, the development has left Yorkshire a disgruntled lot. The English county had already lost Liam Plunkett as Delhi Daredevils drafted him for the injured Kagiso Rabada.

Yorkshire director of cricket Martin Moxon was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo:

"We find ourselves in an impossible situation with these late replacement requests.

"At the moment, we are potentially looking at a situation where if we deny a player an opportunity, we will be left with someone who is not completely focused on playing for Yorkshire. This would be counter-productive.

"There are now 12 English players in this year's IPL, so the issue goes further than just here at the Headingley.

"I will be chairing a meeting with other directors of cricket at Edgbaston to discuss the future of the game. With the number of domestic T20 contracts available worldwide, it is important that we future-proof the County Championship.

"I will be calling for the introduction of a cut-off date, after which players will not be allowed to go to the IPL. Hopefully this can gain national approval and be supported by the ECB."

Chennai Super Kings had lost Kedar Jadhav to a hamstring injury after the match against Mumbai Indians and Willey will fill in the space of Santner for a foreign recruit.

Jadhav had braved the injury to guide Super Kings to victory after Dwayne Bravo made a stunning 30-ball 68 at the Wankhede Stadium.