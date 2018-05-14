IPL 2018, KXIP vs RCB: Another day, another must-win game for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Live scorecard | Fantasy Cricket League

KXIP are placed third on the points table with 12 points in 11 games but they have lost four of their last five games in the IPL 2018. On the other hand, seventh-placed RCB need a win in all their remaining three games to harbour hopes of making the playoffs.

Both teams rely heavily on their batting. While Rahul has been in top form for KXIP with 537 runs in 11 innings, including a highest score of 95 not out, Gayle has been good in patches, still notching up 332 runs in eight games. The top order of KXIP has come good too with Karun Nair and Marcus Stoinis supporting the openers well. The form of Mayank Agarwal is worrying though as the Karnataka batsman has only managed 110 runs in 10 games at No 3.

RCB are dependent on the duo of Virat Kohli (466 runs in 11 games) and AB de Villiers (358 runs in nine games) to carry them through. Barring Mandeep Singh (245 runs in 11 games) and Quinton de Kock, the other batsmen in the squad like Brendon McCullum, Manan Vohra, Sarfaraz Khan, Corey Anderson and Colin de Grandhomme have failed to live up to expectations. Frequent chopping and changing of the Playing XI too has hurt RCB's chances.

RCB bowlers Umesh Yadav and Chris Woakes have given their best for the side. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has rediscovered his mojo after initially failing, while Washington Sundar has been a disappointment for RCB.

Similarly for KXIP, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have failed to come good in the middle overs. Afghani spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman (14 wickets in 11 games) has been a good find for KXIP but he's injured for the game. Their best bowler is clearly Australian Andrew Tye (20 wickets in 11 games).

KXIP will hope their other pacers provide Tye some back-up in the initial overs against RCB.

Teams:

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Axar Patel, Akshdeep Nath, Mayank Agarwal, Manoj Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Dagar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Quinton de Kock(w), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.